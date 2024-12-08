Pelicans' leading scorer Brandon Ingram out indefinitely with left ankle sprain

New Orleans Pelicans v Dallas Mavericks - Emirates NBA Cup DALLAS, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 19: Brandon Ingram #14 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on November 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images) (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

An extremely challenging season for the New Orleans Pelicans continues with yet another injury to a star player. Brandon Ingram will be out indefinitely with a low left ankle sprain, reports ESPN's Shams Charania.

Ingram suffered the injury in Saturday's 119–109 loss to the Oklahoma City. During the third quarter, he landed on Lu Dort's foot while attempting a shot in the lane. Ingram fell to the court in pain and was helped to the locker room by teammates.

xxx

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air680AM 104.9FM KKYX - Country Legends Logo
    View All
    877-470-5599

    More from KKYX

    KKYX Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kkyx.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!