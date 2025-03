LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 05: Robert Spillane #41 of the Las Vegas Raiders high-fives fans as he takes the field during player introductions before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on January 05, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders 34-20. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

New England head coach Mike Vrabel is adding a linebacker, a position he should know a thing or two about, to his defense in the form of Robert Spillane, the former Pittsburgh Steeler and Las Vegas Raider.

The deal was reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Spillane got a reported three-year deal valued at $37.5 million with $20.6 million guaranteed, per The Athletic.