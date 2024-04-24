Pascal Siakam powers Pacers past Bucks to even playoff series as Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out

Indiana Pacers v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 23: Pascal Siakam #43 of the Indiana Pacers drives around Damian Lillard #0 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of game two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Fiserv Forum on April 23, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

They had to fend off another huge start from Damian Lillard, but the Indiana Pacers are headed home with a tied series.

The Pacers took off in the fourth quarter to beat Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks 125-108 win in Game 2 of their opening-round playoff series on Tuesday night at Fiserv Forum. The Pacers tied the series up 1-1 with the win, and became the first road team to win so far across the league in the postseason. It also marked their first playoff win since 2018.

Siakam dropped a playoff career-high 37 points in the win, and shot an impressive 16-of-23 from the field for the Pacers. That surpassed his previous postseason best that he set in their Game 1 loss.

Though he kept pace with Lillard perfectly in the first half, it was what he did in the fourth quarter that sealed the win for Indiana. Siakam, after the Bucks opened the period on a quick 5-0 burst to threaten their lead, immediately sparked a 8-0 run of their own that he capped with two huge contested mid-range jumpers in less than 90 seconds. The last one put the Bucks up by 12, which was their largest lead of the game at that point.

That 8-0 run quickly ballooned into a 20-9 extended run by the midway point of the period. That put the Pacers up by 20, which was a lead they rode the rest of the way to seal the 17-point win. Things got so easy at one point in the fourth quarter that Tyrese Haliburton easily found Siakam for a lob from the halfcourt logo.

Lillard opened with another strong first half on Tuesday night. After putting up 35 points in the first half of Game 1 , Lillard dropped 26 points off of 6 3-pointers in the first 24 minutes on Tuesday. Siakam and the Pacers, though, stuck with them this time. Siakam had 21 of his 37 points in the first half, and the Pacers went 10-of-21 from behind the arc as a group — which gave them a five-point lead entering the break.

The Bucks entered the fourth quarter trailing by nine after a chaotic third quarter that the Pacers nearly ran away with. But thanks to a 5-0 burst to start the quarter, and a huge flagrant foul and-one on Pat Connaughton, the Bucks cut the game to just four points right away. That, though, is when Siakam and the Pacers took off for good.

Lillard led the Bucks with 34 points and five assists, though he largely stalled in the second half for a second straight night. Brook Lopez added 22 points, and Khris Middleton finished with 15 points and six assists.

Siakam had 11 rebounds and six assists to go with his 37 points in the win for Indianapolis. Myles Turner added 22 points and seven rebounds, and Haliburton finished with 12 points and 12 assists. The Pacers had 37 assists as a team, which tied a franchise playoff record, and they shot 16-of-36 from behind the arc.

Giannis Antetokounmpo 'getting closer' to return

While they’ll head to Indianapolis tied up 1-1 in the series, the Bucks need Antetokounmpo back sooner rather than later. Relying on Lillard and Middleton to carry the offense likely isn’t going to cut it.

Antetokounmpo missed the final three games of the regular season due to a calf strain, and he wasn’t available on Tuesday night, either. The two-time league MVP did, however, appear to make some progress in his recovery.

"He shot today," Bucks coach Doc Rivers said before the game, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel . "He was on the floor a bunch, so he's getting closer."P

How close, though, remains to be seen.

Game 3 of the series is set for Friday night in Indiana.