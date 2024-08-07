Paris Olympics: Quincy Hall comes from behind to win 400m

Quincy Hall Quincy Hall, of the United States, competes during the men's 400-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

SAINT-DENIS, France — Last month, during a podcast appearance, Noah Lyles mulled which sprinters he’d include on his dream American 4x400-meter relay.

Conspicuously absent from the selections that Lyles made was the man who won the U.S. title in the 400 at Olympic Trials this past June.

It’s probably safe to assume Lyles wouldn’t omit Quincy Hall again if he could have a do-over. The rapidly improving Hall ascended to new heights on Wednesday night when he emerged from a blazing-fast men’s 400 final with his first Olympic gold medal.