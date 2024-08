PARIS — The American quartet that broke the mixed 4x400-meter relay world record during Friday's prelims may have peaked a day early.

They weren’t anywhere near as fast in Saturday night’s final.

Netherlands upset the U.S thanks to final-leg push by Femke Bol. Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished in second place, .177 behind the gold medal winners and .33 shy of their record-setting pace from Friday night.