Paris Olympics 2024: Men's basketball group standings

Nikola Jokic, left, of Serbia, and LeBron James, of the United States, reach for a rebound at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP) (Evelyn Hockstein/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

The Olympics are underway and men's basketball group play is off to an entertaining start with NBA stars representing countries around the world.

After a rest day on Tuesday, the action continues on Wednesday with four games, including a Group A showdown between Greece and Spain where both teams will be desperate for a win. Who will make it through the group stage to the knockout round?

Group A

Points

Wins

Losses

Point differential

Australia

2

1

0

12

Canada

2

1

0

7

Greece

1

0

1

-7

Spain

1

0

1

-12

Group B

Points

Wins

Losses

Point differential

Germany

2

1

0

20

France

2

1

0

12

Brazil

1

0

1

-12

Japan

1

0

1

-20

Group C

Points

Wins

Losses

Point differential

U.S.

2

1

0

26

South Sudan

2

1

0

11

Puerto Rico

1

0

1

-11

Serbia

1

0

1

-26

