Panthers to hire Bucs OC Dave Canales as head coach, per report

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their new head coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canales was successful with quarterback Baker Mayfield, a showing he will look to replicate with Bryce Young.

This story will be updated.

