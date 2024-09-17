Panic Meter: Travis Kelce, Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid and more + Waiver Wire pickups | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports

Week 2 is in the books and oh my there's a lot of panic on these fantasy streets. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon for the regular season debut of 'People's Panic Meter' to answer all of your listener submissions. The duo examines the situations for Travis Kelce, Dalton Kincaid, Sam LaPorta and many more.

To end the show, the two discuss the hottest names on the waiver wire and help you prioritize the players you need to target this week to add to your roster:

(1:00) - Matt Harmon monologue on MNF: Falcons - Eagles

(9:30) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Carolina Panthers, Brandon Aiyuk, Travis Kelce, Garrett Wilson, Ja'Marr Chase, Christian McCaffrey, Christian Kirk, Michael Pittman

(49:00) - People's Panic Meter submissions: Sam LaPorta, Dalton Kincaid, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears, Tank Dell, Tyreek HIll, Jaylen Waddle, Terry McLaurin

(1:09:10) - Waiver Wire Connections: Players you need to target this week

