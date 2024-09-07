Packers QB Jordan Love reportedly suffers MCL strain, avoids major season-ending injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) in helped off the field after getting hurt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo. (AP Photo/Doug Benc) (Doug Benc/AP)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has reportedly been diagnosed with an MCL sprain, per multiple reports. Love is expected to miss some time, but will not be out for the season.

#Packers QB Jordan Love, who went down with a lower leg injury late in his team’s loss to the #Eagles in Brazil, had tests on his knee today that revealed an MCL sprain, source said. No ACL damage. pic.twitter.com/Py7tX642Ys — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2024

Love went down in the final seconds of Friday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Although the missed time will be a blow to the Packers, the diagnosis comes as a relief for those who feared a worse, potentially season-ending injury. Love will still undergo additional testing to determine the extent of the injury.

With just six seconds remaining in the game, Love got wrapped up in a tackle from Eagles defenders Jalen Carter and Josh Sweat and went down awkwardly, clutching his leg. Love was able to walk off the field under his own power, but was clearly hurt; video replay showed something popping in his knee.

Here’s a replay of the play on which Packers QB Jordan Love was injured: pic.twitter.com/vfDHJNaPF5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2024

Packers coach Matt LaFleur didn't have any updates after the game, telling reporters asking about Love's injury simply, "I don't know." Per multiple reports, Love received an MRI after the Packers flew back to Green Bay.

The 25-year-old quarterback became the Packers' starter last season and had a breakout year. Love's efforts were rewarded with a massive four-year, $220 million extension signed this summer.

Prior to the injury, Love passed for 260 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, completing 17-of-34 passes in the 34-29 loss to Philadelphia.