Orioles fan vies for MLB catch of the year with drink, phone, baby stroller in tow

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Baltimore Orioles Jun 24, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles mascot Bird walks on the field before the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports (Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

MLB players will have a tough time beating this.

A Baltimore Orioles fan made a strong case for catch of the year from the upper deck Monday in a home game against the Cleveland Guardians.

With one out in the top of the third inning, Guardians first baseman sent a deep foul ball off Orioles starter Cade Povich towering into the right-field stands. If not for the single fan sitting in the upper-deck section, the ball appeared destined to leave the park.

Our hero was determined that it wouldn't. As the ball approached the outer railing of the upper deck, said fan reached out with his right hand and snagged it before it left the park. The broadcast camera zoomed in after the catch to reveal that the fan had both a drink and his phone in his left hand as he secured the catch.

The fan then struck a well-earned victory pose and tipped his cap for an appreciative Camden Yards crowd. Replay showed that he bumped into a baby stroller as he made the catch.

It wasn't clear if the stroller actually contained a baby. If so, dad just secured a nice souvenir, even if the baby's not likely to remember it.