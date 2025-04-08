Nuggets fire head coach Michael Malone: Report

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 1, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Nuggets are 47-32 this season and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference standings with just three games remaining in the season.

Malone was hired in 2015 and won an NBA championship with Denver in 2023. In 10 seasons with the Nuggets, Malone has a 471-327 record.

BREAKING: The Denver Nuggets have fired coach Michael Malone, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bZoKRx6kgt — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 8, 2025

