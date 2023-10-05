North Carolina WR Tez Walker ruled eligible by NCAA after receiving 'new information' from UNC

Devontez Walker North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) watches the game from the bench during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay) (Reinhold Matay/AP)

North Carolina wide receiver Tez Walker has been granted eligibility by the NCAA.

Walker, a transfer from Kent State, had previously been denied a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA. However, the NCAA said Thursday that it "received new information" that was not "made available by UNC previously" regarding Walker's situation this week that supported his case for eligibility.

“NCAA staff received new information regarding University of North Carolina student-athlete Tez Walker this week. Staff determined the new information qualifies Walker for a transfer waiver,” the NCAA said in a statement. “The information had not been made available by UNC previously, despite the school's multiple chances to do so.”

The NCAA allows players to transfer once and be immediately eligible. Players who have graduated are also granted immediate eligibility, but the NCAA has tightened its rules on players transferring for a second time.

North Carolina officials have been very vocal in their outrage about the NCAA's initial decision to rule Walker ineligible to play this season. Even as it granted Walker his eligibility on Wednesday, the NCAA fired back at the way North Carolina has handled the situation.

"It is unfortunate that UNC failed to provide this important information previously. While we must be careful not to compromise a student-athlete's right to privacy when it comes to sensitive issues, we want to assure the Division I membership and everyone watching how the new transfer rules are applied, that this meets the new transfer waiver standards," NCAA president Charlie Baker and Division I Board of Directors chair Jere Morehead said in a joint statement. "UNC's behavior and decision to wage a public relations campaign is inappropriate and outside the bounds of the process UNC's own staff supported. Had the UNC staff not behaved in this fashion and submitted this information weeks ago, this entire unfortunate episode could have been avoided."

When Walker’s waiver was denied last month, UNC head coach Mack Brown went on the offensive, saying the NCAA “couldn’t care less about the young people it’s supposed to be supporting.” UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham and chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz also released statements expressing disappointment in the NCAA.

"Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I've lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport," Brown said in a Sept. 7 statement. "They've messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own. Shame on you, NCAA.”

In a statement released Thursday, Brown said “everything that’s transpired over the last few months has been with the sole purpose of helping and supporting” Walker.

“We want to express our gratitude to the people at UNC who have worked tirelessly to assist Tez. We never gave up. We also want to thank the NCAA for being willing to re-examine Tez’s case, and ultimately deciding to grant him his eligibility,” Brown said. “This is, and always has been, about the welfare of this young man, and we can’t wait to see him on the field doing what he loves to do.”

Walker, a native of Charlotte, originally signed with East Tennessee State out of high school, but the ETSU coaching staff deferred his enrollment to the spring after Walker suffered a knee injury. Instead of going to ETSU, Walker enrolled at NC Central in 2020. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NC Central saw both its fall and spring seasons canceled, so Walker never suited up for the Eagles.

From there, Walker ended up at Kent State. He played two seasons for the Golden Flashes and emerged as one of the MAC’s best players in 2022 when he caught 58 passes for 921 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After the 2022 season, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis left the program to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado. Walker’s position coach left, too, so Walker entered the transfer portal hoping to play closer to home, particularly his grandmother, who has been dealing with health issues.

UNC was a natural fit, and Walker was expected to have a major role on the field for the Tar Heels — potentially even as the No. 1 receiver for star quarterback Drake Maye. That changed when the NCAA ruled him ineligible to play in 2023. Walker cited the fact that he actually only played at one school and the “stress and anxiety” of being away from his grandmother in hoping his waiver would be granted.

The process took longer than he hoped, but now Walker will be on the field playing for the Tar Heels on Saturday.

"I'm so excited and thankful that the NCAA has granted my eligibility to play this season. This hasn't been easy, but I'm looking forward to putting this in the past and moving forward," Walker said in a statement. "I always knew UNC was a special place, but it's proven it over and over again throughout the last few months. I've received so much support from the university, the athletic department, my coaches, the staff and my teammates. Most of all, I've felt so much love from the fans. Whether it was people trying to pick me up on social media or fans chanting for me at games, I've felt supported and I can't tell you how much it's meant to me. I can't wait to put on that jersey, run out of the tunnel and play in Kenan Stadium. I've been dreaming of this for a long time and now it will be a reality. See everyone on Saturday."

North Carolina is currently 4-0 and ranked No. 14 in the country. Without Walker, UNC has posted wins over South Carolina, Appalachian State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh. Coming off a bye week, UNC will host Syracuse on Saturday before a big one at home next week vs. No. 17 Miami.