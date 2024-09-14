No. 6 Missouri comes back from early deficit to beat No. 24 Boston College 27-21

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 14 Boston College at Missouri COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 14: Missouri Tigers wide receivers Luther Burden III (3) and Theo Wease Jr. (1) after Burden's touchdown in the second quarter of a college football game between the Boston College Eagles and Missouri Tigers on September 14, 2024 at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No. 6 Missouri came back from a 14-3 first-half deficit to move to 3-0 with a 27-21 win over Boston College.

The Tigers scored 14 points on three possessions in the final five minutes of the second quarter to take a 17-14 halftime lead. Mizzou then needed to hang on late in the fourth quarter after Boston College pulled within six points on a 38-yard TD pass from Thomas Castellanos to Kamari Morales with 3:45 to go.

Missouri didn’t give Boston College the chance to get the ball back. Brady Cook converted a short third down on a read option with less than two minutes to go to seal the game.