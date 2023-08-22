No. 10 Washington RB Cameron Davis to miss season due to lower-body injury

Colorado v Washington SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 19: Cameron Davis #22 of the Washington Huskies carries the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 19, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Washington starting running back Cameron Davis will miss the entire season this fall after he sustained a lower-body injury in practice last week, Huskies coach Kalen DeBoer announced on Tuesday.

Davis was set to enter his junior season with No. 10 Washington. Specifics of his injury are not yet known.

"Cam is a huge part of [the offense]," DeBoer said, via the Seattle Times . "It's his second year in the system, works so hard, leads the right way, disciplined guy. He not only does a great job with the ball in his hands but in pass protection he knows everything inside and out.

Davis ran for a career-high 522 yards and had 13 touchdowns last season with the Huskies, who went 11-2 in DeBoer's first year with the program and beat Texas in the Alamo Bowl after falling short of the College Football Playoff. With Wayne Taulapapa entering the NFL Draft this past offseason, Davis was expected to lead the ground game this fall.

Now, Washington will likely turn to both sophomore Will Nixon and junior Dillon Johnson, who transferred into the program from Mississippi State. Johnson, who is recovering from an offseason knee injury, ran for 488 yards and had three touchdowns last season.

"He's just trying to get his legs underneath him," DeBoer said of Johnson, via The Seattle Times . "We've ramped up practice and reps each week, and he's in a good place right now, continuing to climb.

"When you've got some other guys who are pretty good, who know the offense inside and out too, I think we'll have a committee there. I think that would have happened to some level even if [Davis] was with us."

DeBoer announced Tuesday that offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar will miss the season due to an injury, too. Walk-on safety Sean Toomy-Stout also medically retired.

The Huskies will open their season, their final one in the Pac-12 before moving to the Big Ten next summer, on Sept. 2 against Boise State.