NLDS: Phillies vs. Braves score, highlights, injuries and live tracker

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper reacts after hitting a three run home run during the third inning of Game 3 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from the National League Championship Series. Following a blowout 10-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, the Phillies find themselves on the precipice of a second-straight NLCS appearance.

The Braves will start ace Spencer Strider, while the Phillies seem set up for a bullpen game led by Ranger Suarez.

Bryce Harper played the hero in Game 3, bouncing back from his Game 2 gaffe to hit two home runs. He'll look to keep up that same intensity in Game 4.

The Braves, meanwhile, are fighting to remain in the playoffs. The team's excellent offense has mostly disappointed in the series, scoring just three runs in the team's two losses. Getting the big bats — especially Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson — going would go a long way toward the Braves pulling off a win in Game 4 and extending the series to the maximum number of games.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, injuries and highlights as the Phillies take on the Braves in Game 4 on Thursday.