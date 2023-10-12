NLDS: Diamondbacks mash MLB postseason-record 4 homers in single inning vs. Dodgers

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v. Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 11: Gabriel Moreno #14 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a solo home run after hitting a home run foul ball on the previous pitch in the third inning during Game 3 of the Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Chris Coduto/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Let's just say the NLDS has gone the Arizona Diamondbacks' way so far.

After crushing Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 and chasing Bobby Miller in Game 2 while stymying the Dodgers' prolific offense, Arizona entered Game 3 with a chance to sweep. Their main obstacle was Lance Lynn, the veteran starting pitcher acquired at the trade deadline this season by the Dodgers.

The main things to know about Lynn is he can eat inning... and he allows a lot of home runs. He led MLB during the regular season with 44 homers, but he was still the Dodgers' best option for Game 3. Lynn got through two clean innings, then hit some trouble in the third inning. And by "trouble," we mean he allowed the most home runs in an inning in MLB postseason history.

First was Geraldo Perdomo, who led off the inning with a homer to take a 1-0 lead. The first out came from Corbin Carroll, then Ketel Marte came in and doubled the D-Backs' lead. Tommy Pham grounded out, but was followed by Christian Walker, who made it 3-0.

The Dodgers appeared to catch a break on the next batter, when Arizona catcher Gabriel Moreno hit a long fly ball down the right field line that was initially called a homer, then ruled a foul after an umpire conference. A video review confirmed the call, leaving Moreno to hit a homer on the very next pitch.

4-0 Diamondbacks. The Dodgers finally pulled Lynn for reliever Caleb Ferguson after that, but the damage was done. They could only be happy there were no other baserunners that inning. Here's the full carnage:

Count 'em!



The @Dbacks are the first team in MLB history to hit FOUR homers in a single #Postseason inning! pic.twitter.com/gW89bANgtu — MLB (@MLB) October 12, 2023

Those four homers in an inning set an MLB postseason record, but even that might not provide the best perspective. Keep in mind, the Phillies tied an MLB postseason record earlier Wednesday for the most homers in a single game, with six.

The D-Backs delivered two-thirds of that in a single inning.