NL East preview: Mets have a major concern, Phillies and Braves are neck and neck | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

It's division preview pod season on the pod as we kick it off by previewing the entire NL East. Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman breakdown the 2025 season outlook for the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

The duo looks at the projected starting lineups and rotations for each team, asks one big question for each team and tries to predict if each of the five teams will go over or under their total win projection for 2025.

(3:00) - Miami Marlins: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(14:00) - Washington Nationals: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(30:30) - New York Mets: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(42:30) - Philadelphia Phillies: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

(52:30) - Atlanta Braves: Projected lineup and rotation, key players, one big question and predicting season record

