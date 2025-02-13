NIL Title IX ruling rescinded & Ohio State hires Matt Patricia | College Football Enquirer

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On this episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde break down the Department of Education's reversal of the decision to include revenue sharing as part of Title IX. How can the system be made more fair without crippling the budgets of collegiate athletic departments or leaving Olympic sports in the lurch?

The trio also react to the latest Yahoo Sports NFL mock draft that has Travis Hunter going first to the Tennessee Titans, Cam Ward second to the Cleveland Browns and Shedeur Sanders third to the New York Giants. Is it crazy to have Ward before Sanders? Ohio State boasted how many players they returned to the program last season, so why are there only two Buckeye players projected to go in the first round?

Speaking of Ohio State, they’re set to hire ex-Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia as their new defensive coordinator. What’s led to the increase of coaches leaving the NFL for college football this season and can Patricia find success at OSU after a rocky run with the Lions?

Dan, Ross & Pat also preview the IBOB or 'Iron Bowl of Basketball' happening this weekend between no. 1 ranked Auburn and no. 2 Alabama.

(0:50) 2025 NFL mock draft

(19:15) DoE rescinds Title IX NIL decision

(40:30) Ohio State hires Matt Patricia

(50:17) Auburn vs. Alabama men’s basketball preview

