Nick Kyrgios withdraws from U.S. Open, will now miss all 4 Grand Slams in 2023

Previews: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia looks on during a practice session ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios won’t make the trek to New York this fall after all.

Kyrgios officially withdrew from the U.S. Open on Thursday, meaning he’ll now miss all four Grand Slam tournaments this season. Kyrgios has dealt with various injuries throughout the year, and has competed in just one singles match all season.

Kyrgios first missed the Australian Open due to a left knee injury, which prompted him to get surgery. That knocked him out of the French Open, too. Then in June, Kyrgios pulled out of Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.

It’s unclear why Kyrgios withdrew from the U.S. Open specifically. Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff also withdrew on Thursday. Those two were replaced by Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta and Diego Schwartzman in the field.

Kyrgios made it to the Wimbledon finals in 2022 after beating Rafael Nadal, though he fell to Novak Djokovic. He fell in the U.S. Open quarterfinals last fall to Karen Khachanov, which marked his deepest run in the tournament in his career.

Kyrgios’ one match this season came against China’s Yibing Wu in Stuttgart in June. He has since fallen to No. 92 in the world rankings. It’s now unknown when Kyrgios will take the court again, though the Australian native may now simply wait until next season.

U.S. Open brackets will be determined on Aug. 24, and singles play will kick off on Aug. 28.