NFL's 2025 Christmas Day schedule to feature Cowboys-Commanders, Lions-Vikings and Broncos-Chiefs

The NFL's Christmas Day slate for the 2025-26 season has been revealed, with six of the league's most exciting teams starring in the festivities.

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that its December 25 lineup will feature the Lions and Vikings in Minnesota, and the Cowboys and Commanders in Washington. The Broncos and Chiefs will play in Kansas City (broadcast on Prime Video). Here's a look at the full 2025 NFL Christmas Day schedule.

2025 NFL Christmas Day schedule

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. ET, Netflix

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings: 4:30 p.m. ET, Netflix

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs: 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video

The lineup makes Dallas the team with the most Christmas Day appearances, as this is their sixth. America's Team has a 2-3 record on the holiday. Their game against Washington comes after they host the Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.

The Lions-Vikings matchup will feature a high-profile receiver showdown as Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown goes head-to-head with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson. Jared Goff and Co. are coming off a season where they fell in the divisional round to Washington despite being favorites to win the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Minnesota lost in the wild-card round to the Los Angeles Rams after a near-perfect 14-3 season.

After getting their three-peat hopes demolished by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Kansas City will be featured on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The Broncos broke an eight-year playoff drought this past season before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the wild card.