NFL wild-card: Patrick Mahomes' cracked helmet causes bizarre pause in Dolphins-Chiefs

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Miami Dolphins v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 13: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images) (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

You could see the cold of the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins wild-card game in the snow on the ground, in the bundled-up crowd of Arrowhead Stadium and in Andy Reid's icicle mustache.

The most "this game is incomprehensibly cold" moment came in the third quarter, however, when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran upfield for a run, was met by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott and had a shard of his helmet knocked off.

The helmet was cold that the plastic legitimately cracked and left a clear hole to the left of Mahomes' forehead.

This is stuff you just don't see in a normal game:

The officials seemed unsure how to proceed once they saw Mahomes' equipment issue. They briefly paused play, without charging a timeout, for Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaure to run out a back-up helmet.

The Chiefs came up short on the ensuing first-and-goal, eventually kicking a 21-yard field goal to go up 19-7. Mahomes didn't miss a play, though it took him a while to get the back-up helmet properly sized.

Peacock's Kaylee Hartung later reported the Chiefs attempted to vulture the padding, then the facemask from Mahomes' cracked helmet to make his new one more comfortable, but ran out of time before Mahomes had to take the field again.

