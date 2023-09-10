NFL Week 1 early games live tracker: Bengals open 2023 season against division-rival Browns

Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 26: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals participates in a drill during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 26, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

It's time for one of the best days of the entire year: The first NFL Sunday. And on this first NFL Sunday, the Battle of Ohio will be staged once again, pitting neighbor against neighbor, spouse against spouse, and friend against friend.

So the fan reaction may not be quite that dramatic when the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns face off, but the 53-year-old rivalry is about to reach an important milestone. When the starting whistle blows, it will be the 100th meeting between the two teams. Through 99 games, the Browns have won 47, while the Browns have won 52 — including their most recent meeting in December.

With QB Joe Burrow slinging spirals at standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Browns will have a lot to deal with. But Cleveland has a not-so-secret weapon: Defensive end Myles Garrett, who has feasted on the Bengals' offense in the five games he's played against them. He's racked up eight sacks, two forced fumbles, six tackles for a loss, and 14 QB hits. So the Bengals will have a lot to deal with as well. Maybe the game will be that dramatic.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports keeps you up to date on all the action during all of Sunday afternoon's games, including the 100th meeting between the Bengals and Browns. The Week 1 early slate will also feature the Houston Texans vs. the Baltimore Ravens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. the Minnesota Vikings, the Carolina Panthers vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals vs. the Washington Commanders, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. the Indianapolis Colts, the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Below, you'll find the latest scores, injuries and notable performances as the NFL kicks off its 2023 season.

