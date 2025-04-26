NFL undrafted free agent signings: D.J. Uiagalelei signs with Chargers

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, which means players that weren't selected can sign with teams as free agents. The history of undrafted players who've succeeded in the NFL anyway is actually quite length, and it includes Kurt Warner, Tony Romo, John Randle, Antonio Gates, James Harrison, Preist Holmes, Jason Peters and Wes Welker. It's the NFL Draft's "secret round."

Which big names are signing this spring after going undrafted? Stay updated here.

D.J. Uiagalelei signing with Chargers

The former Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State quarterback, who was a five-star recruit with Rivals, is signing with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers, per NFL Network.

The Chargers' QB room also includes Taylor Heinicke and Trey Lance, the former No. 3 overall pick who signed with Los Angeles earlier in April, backing up Justin Herbert.

Shilo Sanders signing with Buccaneers

His brother Shedeur was the story of the draft, but Colorado safety Shilo Sanders wound up going undrafted and is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to ESPN.

Jordan Clark, son of former Steelers safety and ESPN personality Ryan Clark, signing with Jets

The Notre Dame product made a pre-draft visit to the Jets and is signing there, per NFL Network. Clark transferred to South Bend for his final college season and had 37 tackles and an interception as the Fighting Irish made it all the way to the College Football Playoff championship game.

Other notable undrafted free agents

Texas WR Isaiah Bond

Miami WR Xavier Restrepo

Michigan RB Donovan Edwards

Kansas CB Cobee Bryant

Ohio State C Seth McLaughlin