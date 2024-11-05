NFL Power Rankings After Week 9: At midseason, Lions look like league's best team

On Dec. 29, 1957, the Detroit Lions were undisputedly the best team in the NFL. They won their last championship that day. That was also the end of Jim Brown's rookie season, nine years before the first Super Bowl and a little less than 12 years before man first walked on the moon.

Since that day, it's arguable that the Lions haven't spent a single week as the NFL's best team. That's changing. Choosing any other team as the best in football at roughly the midseason point when the Kansas City Chiefs have yet to lose is a good way to feel dumb later. But the Lions' dominance is undeniable.

The Lions have one loss, and it was a fluky defeat when they outgained the Buccaneers 463-216 yards. Detroit has road wins against the Vikings and Packers, its two biggest division rivals and two of the best teams in the NFL. The Lions' DVOA ranks after Sunday night's game are telling: first overall, third on offense, fourth on defense, first in special teams. They pass the numbers test and the eye test too. They look dominant, able to win games in a variety of different ways. Sunday's win over the Packers was a statement to the rest of the NFL. It's been a long time coming, but the Lions have a real chance to win a Super Bowl. They're the NFL's best team right now.

