NFL Power Rankings After Week 10: How did the Giants sink to the bottom?

One trick play sums up the 2024 New York Giants.

On a third-and-1 against the Carolina Panthers, they called a flea flicker and it was a perfect play call. Wan'Dale Robinson was open by about 10 yards. Malik Nabers was wide open too. And Daniel Jones never threw the ball, taking a sack. It had to be beyond frustrating for Brian Daboll and his staff. The Giants lost to the Carolina Panthers in overtime.

Getting sacked on a flea flicker where you have TWO open WRs is such a Daniel Jones thing pic.twitter.com/NX05UWqWEa — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 10, 2024

If the NFL Draft happened today, the Giants would pick second behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. Maybe the Jaguars deserve the No. 32 spot in this week's rankings, but they didn't just lose to the Carolina Panthers. The Giants are a mess. They've wasted far too much time (and money) on Jones. The offensive line is perennially bad. There's hope at the skill positions with rookies Nabers and Tyrone Tracy Jr., but a few more weapons need to be added, thanks to not getting much out of acquisitions like Darren Waller and Jalin Hyatt. And we really don't know if Daboll can coach or he just has a bad roster to work with. It's bad for the Giants. The rest of the season is going to be rough.

