NFL issues security alert to teams, players regarding home burglaries involving Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 27: Tight end Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 walk onto the field during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, at Allegiant Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both recently having their homes burglarized could be indicative of a wider scheme targeting professional athletes, prompting the NFL to issue a security alert to teams and the players' union, reports the Associated Press.

The memo that went out to NFL teams and the players union warned that homes of professional athletes have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups," according to the AP. This applies to athletes across multiple sports.

Milwaukee Bucks player Bobby Portis was also the victim of a recent burglary. Portis did not reveal what specifically was stolen from his home, but said "several prized possessions" were taken. The 10-year NBA veteran believes he was targeted because the home invasion occurred as Milwaukee's Nov. 2 game with the Cleveland Cavaliers began, ESPN's Jamal Collier reported. Portis filed a police report.

I consider Milwaukee my home. Last night, while I was at work, my home was burglarized, and many of my prized possessions were stolen. If you have any tips or info, please send them to info@bobbyportis.com. Rewards for info leading to recovery or arrests! pic.twitter.com/ORNYHxNC1c — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) November 3, 2024

River Hills, Wisconsin police chief Michael Gaynor told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the Portis burglary showed "similarities" to the Mahomes and Kelce incidents, but did not indicate that they were linked. However, his department has been in contact with law enforcement in at least three other states where other professional athletes have been burglarized.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr. had his home broken into and jewelry stolen on Sept. 15 while he was a guest at a Minnesota Vikings game, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Investigators across several states have suspicions that a South American crime ring may be behind these high-profile burglaries, reports ABC News. Yet any possible connection is just one possibility being pursued.

"You don't want to discount a local person," a law enforcement source told ABC News, referring to the Mahomes and Kelce burglaries. "It's very easy to find out where these guys are going to be on Sunday."

The FBI issued a briefing to the NFL and other professional sports leagues last Friday, according to ABC News.

"Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets, including attempted home deliveries and posing as grounds maintenance or joggers in the neighborhood.

"Burglars have entered through side doors, via balconies or through second-floor windows. They've targeted homes in secluded areas and focused on master bedrooms and closet areas."

Local police were called to Mahomes' home in the Kansas City area just after midnight on Oct. 6, the Kansas City Star reported. The break-in was reported by a member of the Chiefs star's security team. One day later, Kelce's home was broken into while the Chiefs were playing the New Orleans Saints and $20,000 in cash was stolen.