NFL injury tracker Week 14: Trevor Lawrence taking 'big steps' to play vs. Browns; Christian Watson unsure of status for Monday night

When Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle during Jacksonville's "Monday Night Football" loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like we wouldn't see the Jaguars quarterback on a football field any time soon.

Fast forward to Thursday and Lawrence was on a field again doing drills and throwing and providing a bit of hope he could be available for the Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Following negative X-rays, Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. It might take time for it to be 100 percent healed, but there is a chance of a quick return to action.

"I'm trying to do as much as I can each day without aggravating it or making anything worse," Lawrence said Thursday. "But trying to progress toward hopefully playing. Like that's the goal every week, and every day is to try to get as healthy as possible.

"And for the past 48 hours have been some big steps, and I'm really happy with how it's healing up. So we'll see. I obviously can't give any answers right now and I'm just going to take my time and do everything right."

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a big game during their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. He caught seven balls for 71 yards and two touchdowns, but injured his hamstring late in the game. He did not practice Thursday and told reporters he might not be able to suit up Monday night against the New York Giants.

“He’s getting the treatment and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.

Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.

BUCCANEERS

DB Josh Hayes (illness): limited

G Cody Mauch (foot): limited

CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP

DT VIta Vea (toe): DNP

LB Devin White (foot): DNP

FALCONS

OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited

CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): limited

LB Nate Landman (knee): DNP

OL Kaleb McGary (knee): DNP

CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): DNP

DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP

RAMS

OLB Byron Young (knee): limited

QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited

TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP

OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP

RAVENS

LB Malik Harrison (groin): limited

QB Lamar Jackson (illness): DNP

LIONS

LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited

C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP

BEARS

DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP

COLTS

CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited

DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited

DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited

CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited

T Braden Smith (knee): DNP

LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP

RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): DNP

BENGALS

WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited

CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited

OT Jonah Williams (back): limited

OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP

JAGUARS

QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited

CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited

CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited

S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited

RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited

DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited

RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited

WR Zay Jones (knee): limited

QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): limited

CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP

WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP

OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP

TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP

BROWNS

WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited

C Nick Harris (knee): limited

RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited

DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited

CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited

G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited

S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited

CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited

WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): DNP

PANTHERS

S Vonn Bell (shoulder): limited

C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): limited

S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited

CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited

TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): limited

TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): limited

TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited

DE DeShawn Williams (knee): DNP

SAINTS

DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited

QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited

TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited

T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited

LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited

DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP

QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP

RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP

WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP

WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP

TEXANS

LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited

S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited

T George Fant (hip): DNP

LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP

DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP

TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP

JETS

TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited

QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited

LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited

WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP

DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP

RB Breece Hall (ankle): DNP

OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP

VIKINGS

G Ed Ingram (hip): limited

RAIDERS

CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited

LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited

DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited

DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP

T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP

K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP

SEAHAWKS

RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited

RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited

S Jamal Adams (knee): limited

DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited

G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited

T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited

QB Geno Smith (groin): limited

LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP

CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP

WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP

49ERS

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP

G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP

TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP

CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP

WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP

RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP

BILLS

No injuries reported

CHIEFS

RB Isaiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP

S Bryan Cook (ankle): DNP

OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP

LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): DNP

BRONCOS

No injuries reported

CHARGERS

DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited

WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited

T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited

G Zack Bailey (back): DNP

DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP

DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP

EAGLES

LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited

WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP

COWBOYS

RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited

TITANS

C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited

LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited

DL TK McClendon (toe): limited

CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP

LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP

DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP

P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP

TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP

DOLPHINS

RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited

T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP

LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP

S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP

OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP

TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP

PACKERS

CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited

LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited

RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited

LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited

G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited

RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited

S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited

WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited

DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited

S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP

LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP

WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP

GIANTS

DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited

DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited

ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited

T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP