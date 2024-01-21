NFL inactives tracker, divisional round: Sam LaPorta active for Lions; Kadarius Toney, Gabe Davis out for Bills-Chiefs

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Sam LaPorta #87 of the Detroit Lions reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoffs at Ford Field on January 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The NFL's divisional playoff round is under way and Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills matchup is anticipated by many.

The last time the Bills and Chiefs met was in Week 14 and is remembered by the lateral that wasn't and Kadarius Toney's offside penalty that negated the play. Buffalo would go on to win 20-17.

Had Toney stay onside and that touchdown counted to give the Chiefs the win, Sunday's playoff game could have been in Kansas City instead of in front of the BillsMafia in Buffalo. But Toney will not get a chance at redemption as he will miss the game due to injuries to his hip and ankle. After being limited in practice all week, head coach Andy Reid ruled him out on Saturday.

On the Buffalo side, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Friday that wide receiver Gabe Davis (knee), safety Taylor Rapp (calf), linebacker Baylon Spector (back) and cornerback Christian Benford (knee) will all miss the game.

Davis and Rapp also missed last week's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Detroit, tight end Sam LaPorta is active again after playing last week through a knee injury and catching a touchdown. He was previously designated as questionable Sunday's game against Tampa Bay. For the Buccaneers, linebacker Shaq Barrett is also active after initially being listed as questionable.

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 3 Detroit Lions

Ford Field | Sunday, 3 p.m. ET | NBC, Peacock

Tampa Bay Buccaneers incatives

T Silas Dzansi

WR Rakim Jarrett

RB Patrick Laird

LB J.J. Russell

T Brandon Walton

LB Markees Watts

QB John Wolfor

Detroit Lions inactives

CB Steven Gimore

DL Charles Harris

QB Hendon Hooker (emergency quarterback

LB James Houston

DL Broderic Martin

WR Kalif Raymond

S Tracy Walker

No. 3 Kansas City Chiefs at No. 2 Buffalo BillsHighmark Stadium | Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS

BUFFALO BILLS

LB Terrel Bernard (ankle): questionable

CB Rasul Douglas (knee): questionable

CB Taron Johnson (concussion): questionable

P Sam Martin (left hamstring): questionable

WR Gabe Davis (knee): OUT

CB Christian Benford (knee): OUT

LB Baylon Spector (back): OUT

S Taylor Rapp (calf): OUT

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, CB Rasul Douglas and LB Tyrel Dodson will likely be game-time decisions.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

DE Charles Omenihu (illness): questionable

LB Willie Gay (neck): questionable

WR Justyn Ross (hamstring): questionable

OL Wanya Morris (concussion): OUT

DT Derrick Nnadi (tricep): OUT

WR Skyy Moore (knee): OUT

WR Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle): OUT