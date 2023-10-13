NFL inactives tracker Week 6: Browns likely without Watson again; Ekeler expected to return for Chargers

Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season began with the Kansas City Chiefs winning their 16th straight game over the Denver Broncos with a 19-8 victory during "Thursday Night Football."
Moving on to Sunday, there are a few notable players who will likely be out this week, like Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShaun Watson, who is dealing with a shoulder injury. If Watson can't go it sounds like P.J. Walker will get the call against the San Francisco 49ers.
The New York Giants visit the Buffalo Bills for "Sunday Night Football" and might be without Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury last week against the Miami Dolphins. Tyrod Taylor would go under center should Jones be ruled out.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is expected to return for their Monday night meeting with the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler has not played since suffering an ankle injury in Week 1.
"I think it's safe to say that AE30 is going to be out there on the field," he said on his weekly "Ekeler's Edge" podcast on the "Yahoo Football Fantasy Show" feed.
The rest of the NFL Week 6 inactives are below.
