NFL inactives tracker Week 5: Cooper Kupp, Von Miller expected to return

The Chicago Bears doubled up the Washington Commanders, 40-20, to begin Week 5 of the NFL season on "Thursday Night Football." Chase Claypool was ruled out before the game after Bears general manager Ryan Poles said the wide receiver's time in Chicago was over. Sure enough, Claypool is now a member of the Miami Dolphins after a Friday trade.
Week 5 will see another game in London with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills playing at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and the likely return of Von Miller.
Miller told reporters this week that there is a "94.5 percent" chance that he will make his season debut in London. He has missed the first four games of the season as he's been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered last November.
Bills head coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Greg Rousseau with a foot injury.
In other returns, the Los Angeles Rams expect Cooper Kupp to be back as they face the Philadelphia Eagles. A hamstring injury kept the wide receiver out this season but he returned to practice on Thursday.
Week 5 Inactives
Jaguars
WR Jamal Agnew (quad): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
WR Parker Washington (knee): doubtful
Bills
DE Greg Rousseau (foot): out
CB Tre'Davious White (Achilles): out
LB Von Miller (Achilles): limited
TE Dawson Knox (quad): limited
RB Damien Harris (neck): limited
Saints
QB Derek Carr (shoulder): limited
TE Juwan Johnson (calf): did not practice
S Lonnie Johnson (hamstring): did not practice
G Andrus Peat (concussion): did not practice
DT Bryan Bresee (illness): did not practice
Patriots
CB Christian Gonzalez (shoulder): out
DE Matthew Judon (elbow): out
RB Ty Montgomery (illness): limited
RB Rhamondre Stevenson (thigh): limited
DL Trey Flowers (foot): limited
Ravens
WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle): limited
Steelers
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring): did not practice
Texans
T Laremy Tunsil (knee): limited
RB Dameon Pierce (knee): limited
Falcons
Giants
RB Saquon Barkley (ankle): limited
TE Daniel Bellinger (knee): limited
RB Gary Brightwell (ankle): limited
T Evan Neal (hand/ankle) limited
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee): limited
OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring): doubtful
C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder): doubtful
G Shane Lemieux (groin): doubtful
Dolphins
T Terron Armstead (back, ankle, knee): did not practice
WR Braxton Berrios (knee): limited
OL Lester Cotton (ankle)L limited
OL Robert Jones (knee): limited
Panthers
G Austin Corbett (knee): limited
CB Donte Jackson (shoulder): limited
RB Miles Sanders (groin): limited
DE DeShawn Williams (elbow): limited
S Xavier Woods (hamstring): did not practice
Lions
T Taylor Decker (ankle): limited
CB Emmanuel Mosley (knee/hamstring): limited
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen): did not practice
Titans
WR Treylon Burks (knee): did not practice
Colts
RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle): practiced
DT DeForest Buckner (back): limited
DE Tyquan Lewis (knee): limited
Bengals
OL Orlando Brown (groin): limited
TE Irv Smith (hamstring): limited
WR Tee Higgins (ribs): did not practice
CB Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion): did not practice
Cardinals
RB Keaontay Ingram (neck): limited
Eagles
WR Britain Covey (concussion): limited
Rams
RB Kyren Williams (hip): limited
WR Cooper Kupp (hamstring): limited
Chiefs
LB Nick Bolton (ankle): limited
Vikings
LB Brian Asamoah (toe): limited
S Lewis Cline (hamstring): limited
DE Marcus Davenport (ankle): limited
S Josh Metellus (shoulder): limited
Jets
CB DJ Reed (concussion): out
CB Brandin Echols (hamstring): out
T Mekhi Becton (knee) limited
Broncos
LB Baron Browning (knee): limited
LB Frank Clark (hip): limited
S Justin Simmons (hip): limited
RB Javonte Williams (quad): limited
Cowboys
S Malik Hooker (shoulder): limited
LB Micah Parsons (knee): limited
49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw (ankle): limited
WR Deebo Samuel (knee): limited
CB Charvarius Ward (heel): limited
Packers
CB Jaire Alexander (back): limited
RB Aaron Jones (hamstring): limited
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): limited
Raiders
WR Davante Adams (shoulder): did not practice
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): limited
QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion): limited