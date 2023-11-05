NFL inactives tracker Week 9: Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford will sit, Deshaun Watson makes his return

Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers worked out a few offensive kinks during their 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans on "Thursday Night Football" to kick off Week 9.
There were a pair of notable injuries during the game. Steelers linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered a serious knee injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old spent Thursday night in the hospital due to precaution and was discharged on Friday morning, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. While he won't return this year, he is reportedly expected to make a full recovery.
Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks had to be placed on a stretcher and carted off after landing hard out of bounds. He was seen walking out of the locker room on his own power after the game.
Moving to this weekend's games, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was a full participant in practice Friday and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he will start Sunday vs. the Cardinals. Watson has played once since Week 3 and admitted he "jumped the gun" in returning from a shoulder injury early to face the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago.
On the other side, the Cardinals are going with rookie QB Clayton Tune as Kyler Murray is not yet ready to return from his torn ACL last year.
Here is the rest of the Week 9 injury report.
BILLS
LB A.J. Klein (back): out
LB Baylon Spector (hamstring): out
BENGALS
G Max Scharping (knee): questionable
LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee): questionable
RB Joe Mixon (chest): questionable
DT Josh Tupou (shoulder): out
CHARGERS
DT Morgan Fox (oblique): questionable
LB Eric Kendricks (ribs): questionable
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): questionable
WR Jalen Guyton (knee): questionable
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): questionable
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (illness): questionable
WR Josh Palmer (knee): out
JETS
WR Allen Lazard (knee): questionable
S Adrian Amos (ankle): questionable
LB Chazz Surratt (ankle): out
OL Duane Brown (hip): out