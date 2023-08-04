NFL Hall of Fame Game: DeMarcus Ware sings national anthem in tribute to late teammate Demaryius Thomas

NFL: Pro Football Hall of Fame-New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; NFL NFL Hall of Fame member DeMarcus Ware sings the national anthem before the game between the Browns and the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports - 21139658 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

DeMarcus Ware is being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this week for his talent as a pass rusher, but he got to show his talent as a singer on the field Thursday.

The Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos great surprised fans by singing the national anthem ahead of the annual Hall of Fame Game, the annual opener for the NFL's preseason slate:

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee DeMarcus Ware sings the National Anthem ahead of kickoff! pic.twitter.com/rP5XXNxXr1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) August 4, 2023

There is a touching story behind Ware's decision to sing, as the Dallas Morning News reported Thursday morning he used to sing the anthem with Broncos teammate Demaryius Thomas on the sidelines during their time in Denver. Thomas died in 2021 from complications related to a seizure disorder. He was also diagnosed with CTE.

Ware was obviously close to Thomas, and chose to sing as a tribute to his late teammate.

Ware hasn't been alone in paying tribute to Thomas, whose death rocked the NFL only a few months after his official retirement. The Broncos took the field with 10 players their following game, while Peyton Manning launched a scholarship in Thomas' name.

Emotions aside, Ware said he was nervous about singing:

"You can never be ready for that," Ware said of singing the anthem. "There's ways you can prepare for it and have ample amount of vocal lessons. But when you get up there and when the crowd goes silent, it's your turn to get up there and sing to the whole United States of America on what it stands for. And that is huge."

Ware's Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for noon ET on Saturday. Joining him will be Rondé Barber, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, Darrelle Revis, Ken Riley, Joe Thomas and Zach Thomas.