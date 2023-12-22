NFL fines Atlanta Falcons, Arthur Smith for failing to disclose Bijan Robinson illness before Week 7

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 3: Head coach Arthur Smith of the Atlanta Falcons looks on prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on December 3, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons $75,000 and head coach Arthur Smith $25,000 for "violating the NFL Injury Report Policy" in regard to running back Bijan Robinson status ahead of their Week 7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Robinson played 13 snaps against the Buccaneers in Week 7 and only had one carry for three yards. He was not on the Falcons' injury report before the game and questions arose about his limited useage.

During a halftime interview, Smith said that Robinson was “just not feeling all that great" and afterward said there was "nothing to it." Robinson himself said a headache that began on Saturday night worsened into Sunday.

"I was feeling weird," Robinson said, via the team. "I woke up, just completely out of it. I tried to take medicine so I could be good for the game. But my head was hurting. Bad. I don't know what was going on. I tried to go in pregame, but then coach Smith said, 'We'll be all right. Let's get you right.'"

NFL teams need to be transparent about injuries per league policy or fines will come, as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike Tomlin found out in 2019 when failing to report an inaccurate report on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Earlier this season the Cincinnati Bengals were cleared during an investigation regarding the status of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Burrow grabbed his wrist in pain during the second quarter of a Nov. 16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. When he didn't return to the game, questions began to circulate about a video of Burrow getting off the team bus that showed a brace on his right hand. The issue was seemingly fueled as the Bengals posted and quickly deleted the video. Burrow eventually addressed questions about the brace, saying it's common for players to wear compression sleeves preventatively during travel.

The league reviewed medical records, studied practice footage and found no violations in their probe.