NFL fifth-year option deadline passes; here's which 2022 first-round picks had their options picked up, declined

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 28: A detailed view of the 2022 Draft logo during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The NFL's fifth-year option deadline for the 2022 NFL Draft class came and went Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET, with teams making designations as to whether or not to pick up player options for their former first-round picks in the 2026 season.

Fifth year options are only available for players selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and when exercised, the fifth-year option will fully guarantee the player's salary in the year to come. The base value of those salaries is dependent on the average of the third to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons, per Over The Cap, with escalators for playing time, 1x Pro Bowl selection and multiple Pro Bowl selections.

Just one first-round selection from the 2022 class is ineligible for the fifth-year option — safety Lewis Cine, who was selected 32nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings prior to being waived in late August 2024.

Here's a look at the status of the fifth-year option for each member of the 2022 NFL Draft class.

Fifth-year options picked up

Travon Walker, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Detroit Lions

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans (Option picked up before signing long-term contract)

Sauce Gardner, CB, New York Jets

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

Ikem Ekwonu, LT, Carolina Panthers

Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Charles Cross, OT, Seattle Seahawks

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Kyle Hamilton, S, Baltimore Ravens

Trent McDuffie, CB, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyler Smith, OG, Dallas Cowboys

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, New York Jets

George Karlaftis, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

Dax Hill, DB, Cincinnati Bengals

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Green Bay Packers

Fifth-year options declined

Evan Neal, RT, New York Giants

Kenyon Green, OT, Philadelphia Eagles (Drafted by Texans, traded March 2025)

Jahan Dotson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles (Drafted by Commanders, traded August 2024)

Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

Trevor Penning, OT, New Orleans Saints

Kenny Pickett, QB, Cleveland Browns (Drafted by Steelers, traded to Eagles March 2024, traded to Browns in March 2025)

Quay Walker, LB, Green Bay Packers

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Baltimore Ravens (Ravens hope for long-term deal, per GM Eric DeCosta)

Kaiir Elam, CB, Dallas Cowboys (Drafted by Bills, traded March 2025)

Devin Lloyd, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cole Strange, OG, New England Patriots

TBA

Zion Johnson, OG, Los Angeles Chargers

Ineligible for fifth-year option

Lewis Cine, S, Philadelphia Eagles