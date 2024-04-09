NFL Draft primer: Steelers need wide receivers — and someone to cover them

2023 record: 10-7, lost in wild-card round

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 202nd round: No. 513rd round: No. 843rd round: No. 98 (from Eagles)4th round: No. 1196th round: No. 178 (from Panthers)6th round: No. 195

Top needs

Wide receiverCornerbackOffensive line

Trading Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers thins out the Steelers’ receiving room, and this is a good draft to look for some help at that position. Joey Porter Jr. looked good as a rookie last season, but the Steelers could use a cornerback to go alongside him.

Best first-round fits

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Malachi Corley, WR, Western KentuckyAndru Phillips, CB, Kentucky

How they did last draft

The Steelers earned an A-plus, and that turned out to be prescient. They got very nice seasons from offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., nose tackle Keeanu Benton and edge rusher Nick Herbig.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Whatever you may have thought of the Diontae Johnson trade, it definitely left a Diontae Johnson-shaped hole in this offense. His particular skills need to be replaced, urgently. Of course this franchise has a history of finding exceptional receivers outside the first round, so we can trust they will address the glaring need. Ladd McConkey, come on down. — Andy Behrens