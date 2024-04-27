NFL Draft 2024: Instant grades for every pick in Round 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 18 Rice at Texas AUSTIN, TX - SEPTEMBER 18: Texas Longhorns RB Jonathon Brooks (24) runs for a touchdown during game between the Rice Owls and the Texas Longhorns on September 18, 2021 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, TX. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1 (33 overall). Buffalo Bills (from Panthers): Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

If you told people Keon Coleman would still be available here back in September, it would have sounded crazy. He's got big-time talent, but suffered through some inconsistencies over the back half of his final season. Running the 40 in the 4.6 didn't help his cause, but he might be type of receiver that should have success in the NFL. Grade: B

2 (34). Los Angeles Chargers (from Patriots): Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The Chargers desperately needed a wide receiver and traded up to get the speedy playmaker from Georgia. He was a force for the Dawgs from Day 1 and a fantastic route runner for an offense that featured several NFL players. It's an unproven wide receiver room for the Chargers, but McConkey and Quentin Johnston have some promise at least. Grade: B

[On IOS? React in Yahoo Sports app to NFL Draft picks in real time with our experts]

3 (35). Atlanta Falcons (from Cardinals): Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Orhorhoro has some nice traits where he'll have the chance to grow and develop into a nice, disruptive player, but it's a little interesting that the Falcons felt like they needed to trade up for him. Perhaps their bet on his upside works, but it just didn't seem like they needed to give up draft capital to pick him right outside the first round. Grade: C-

4 (36). Washington Commanders: Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Love this pick for the Commanders. Newton has had some struggles with a foot injury over the past few months, but he's as talented as they come for interior pressure players. He's got a wide repertoire of pass-rush moves and if his foot is good to go, he and Jonathan Allen will wreck heads for Dan Quinn's defense. Grade: A

5 (37). New England Patriots (from Chargers): Ja'Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

The Patriots are giving Drake Maye a rookie wide receiver to run with next year. The Patriots needed to add receiver talent to their roster in the draft and found a tough player to help in the slot for their offense. Polk might not be a burner, but he should be a strong option over the middle of the field for the Patriots. Grade: B+

6 (38). Tennessee Titans: T'Vondre Sweat, DL, Texas

The Titans got bigger on defense, but it's fair to wonder where his skill set fits in the modern NFL. He's not going to be a pass rush threat at around 370 pounds, but at least should have some impact against the run. This feels a bit early for a pure run stuffer. Grade: D+

7 (39). Los Angeles Rams (from Giants via Panthers): Braden Fiske, DL, Florida State

The Rams definitely had a need for a disruptive defensive presence, but Fiske has a bit of an odd profile. He's a freakish athlete, but also an older prospect — which, admittedly, the Rams had success with a year ago. Fiske needs to add some strength to be an every-down player in the NFL, but there is some upside here considering his athleticism. A 2025 second round pick is a high price to pay here. Grade: C

8 (40). Philadelphia Eagles (from Bears via Commanders): Cooper DeJean, DB, Iowa

DeJean's slide stops here. He has the talent to play any spot in the secondary, including the outside. The Eagles needed to continue to revamp their secondary with young talent and they've done a hell of a job by adding DeJean to a draft class that includes Quinyon Mitchell. Grade: A+

9 (41). New Orleans Saints (from Jets via Packers): Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

The Saints traded up to stop the slide of McKinstry, getting a cornerback to continue to round out what's a very competitive group for the Saints. McKinstry was once viewed as a first-round pick, so this might be a good value pickup for the Saints — despite their need to continue to spend future assets. Grade: A

10 (42). Houston Texans (from Vikings): Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Just like McKinstry in the last pick, Lassiter isn't a burner. However, he's a physical, talented cornerback that has the ability to tackle in the open field and come in as a Day 1 starter at nickel for the Texans. This is a great pick. Grade: A

11 (43). Arizona Cardinals (from Falcons): Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

The Cardinals traded back and got a cornerback with massive upside. The Cards are still building out their roster for the long term, so it makes sense that they would take someone who can pay off in a big way in the future. Brick by brick. Grade: B+

12 (44). Las Vegas Raiders: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OL, Oregon

This is probably a good spot for Powers-Johnson, who was announced as a guard instead of a center. Regardless, the Raiders needed bodies on the interior and Powers-Johnson is a credible player to add at guard. Very steady starter. Grade: B

13 (45). Green Bay Packers (from Broncos via Saints): Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

The Packers felt like they needed a linebacker and they got one in Cooper. He's very fast and has some coverage ability, but his play in the box leaves some room for growth. Cooper might be a lower floor player as far as NFL responsibilities are concerned, but he has the speed to be a playmaker early on. Grade: C

14 (46). Carolina Panthers (from Colts): Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas.

The process here for the Panthers is a bit strange. Brooks is a quality running back prospect, but trading up for a player who will still be getting up to full strength as a rookie is a bit odd. Of course, if Brooks is back to pre-injury form, then this is moot. It just seems awfully risky from a pick allocation sense. Grade: D+

15 (47). New York Giants (from Seahawks): Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

This is probably about the right range for Nubin. He's the first safety drafted and he's a quality replacement for Xavier McKinney right away. This is the exact type of player that the Giants needed to add to their back seven. Grade: B

16 (48). Jacksonville Jaguars: Mason Smith, DT, LSU

Smith is a talented player with the upside to be something special, but it's not quite there yet for him. He is in a nice situation with Josh Allen and Travon Walker on the outside, but will need some coaching up to get where he wants to be in the NFL. Grade: B-

17 (49). Cincinnati Bengals: Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

Jenkins is a solid defensive lineman who can play all over the line, but might not be a true standout at any position. Still, Jenkins has the talent and opportunity to develop into a steady presence for the Bengals. Grade: C+

18 (50). Washington Commanders (from Saints via Eagles): Mike Sainristil, DB, Michigan

Shout out to the 2024 All-Juice Team! The Commanders grabbed a stud prospect to play in the slot for them. Sainristil is a competitive force who's not afraid to come downhill and hit people in the mouth. He's got pretty solid chops in man coverage too. Nice pickup. Grade: A

19 (51). Pittsburgh Steelers: Zach Frazier, C, West Virginia

The Steelers continue their major youth movement up front. First Broderick Jones last season, then Troy Fautanu in the first round of this year's draft, and now Frazier to man down their center spot. The Steelers clearly wanted to fix the offensive line this year and they've certainly moved in the right direction. Grade: A

20 (52). Indianapolis Colts (from Rams via Panthers): Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell was viewed as a potential first-round prospect and he fell all the way to the back half of the second round. The Colts need to continue to add weapons around Anthony Richardson as he works his way back from injury, and now they have Mitchell to play with Michael Pittman and Josh Downs. Grade: A+

21 (53). Washington Commanders (from Eagles): Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

Sinnott is a quality tight end prospect that should round out a solid skill group for Jayden Daniels in his first year. It's not the sexiest pick, but it's a pick that will help the Commanders on offense. Grade: B-

22 (54). Cleveland Browns: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

This is a great spot to take a 300-pounder that runs a 4.7 40-yard dash. He didn't have a ton of production in college, but he's got the tools to be an impact defensive tackle in the NFL. This could be a major boom pick for the Browns. Grade: A

23 (55). Miami Dolphins: Patrick Paul, OL, Houston

The Dolphins needed to continue bolstering their offensive line and they got a potential decade-long starter in Paul. Paul is a big-bodied freak athlete who has real potential to be a good player in the NFL. Love this. Grade: A

24 (56). Dallas Cowboys: Marshawn Kneeland, DL, Western Michigan

The Cowboys needed to add more juice to their pass rush and found someone who has the potential to be a solid No. 2 across from Micah Parsons for the long term. Kneeland had first-round rumors, but this is a probably a more appropriate spot for him. Grade: B-

25 (57). Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Braswell, LB, Alabama

Braswell is a solid, if unspectacular edge rusher. He's got some burst up the field, but projects more as a tertiary rushing option rather than a lead dog. Still, a nice player to have on your roster even if he's not a star. Grade: C+

26 (58). Green Bay Packers: Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

This is a great get for the Packers. Bullard might not be the most dynamic athlete in the draft, but the former Bulldog is a playmaker all over the field and has a chance to be a long-term starter in the NFL. Bullard and Xavier McKinney are a versatile pair of safeties to put on the field. Grade: A-

27 (59). Houston Texans: Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

This pick might not come to fruition right away for the Texans, but it's a great long-term play. Fisher is a bit raw, but he's young and is still a realistic bet to hit his ceiling in a big way for the Texans. This pick could pay off in the long run for C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Grade: B+

28 (60). Buffalo Bills: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

Bishop was a productive safety for Utah and now goes to a team that needs a safety. This is a safe pick that should give the Bills a multiyear starter at a position of need. Grade: B

29 (61). Detroit Lions: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

The Lions' run on cornerbacks continues with Rakestraw coming into the fold. Adding him with Terrion Arnold and Carlton Davis gives the Lions and lot of playmaking at cornerback. Rakestraw isn't the biggest or fastest guy, but he can play. Grade: B

30 (62). Baltimore Ravens: Roger Rosengarten, OL, Washington

Rosengarten is an elite mover at offensive line and has a lot of experience playing in college. This is probably an immediate starter at right tackle after Baltimore traded away Morgan Moses. Grade: B

31 (62). Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers): Kingsley Suamataia, OL, BYU

One plus is not enough here — this is a potentially franchise-altering pick for the Chiefs here at the bottom of the second round. Suamataia is a bit raw, but he has legitimate franchise left tackle athleticism and movement ability. Throw him out there and let him grow into an elite tackle. Grade: A+

32 (63). San Francisco 49ers (from Chiefs): Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

Green is a skilled player for the 49ers to add to their defensive backfield. He made a lot of plays on the ball last year for the Seminoles and held first-round pick Malik Nabers in check during their matchups to open the season. Grade: B