New England Patriots 2025 NFL offseason preview: Mike Vrabel is in, and the roster needs work

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Owner Robert Kraft (R) poses for a photograph with Mike Vrabel as Vrabel is announced as head coach of the New England Patriots during a press conference at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

2024 season: 4-13, fourth in AFC East, missed playoffs

Overview: The Patriots were expected to be bad, with a talent-poor roster. That didn't stop them from firing Jerod Mayo after just one season as head coach. The Patriots started OK, including a win at Cincinnati in Week 1. That ended up being the brightest highlight of the season for them.

The Patriots weren't good on offense or defense, though 2024 first-round draft pick Drake Maye provided plenty of hope for the future. The Patriots didn't show much improvement late in the season, though it seemed unfair to pin that all on Mayo, who was given a bad roster to work with. Still, Mayo was fired as soon as the season ended.

He was replaced by Mike Vrabel, who can build a new culture but does have a lot to work with in terms of talent. The one good piece of news is Maye looks like a keeper at quarterback. The job of building up around Maye begins this offseason, starting with the fourth pick of the draft and a lot of salary cap space.

Key free agents

CB Jonathan JonesDE Deatrich Wise Jr. DT Daniel EkualeQB Jacoby BrissettTE Austin Hooper

Who's in/out: Often when teams have an inordinate amount of cap space, some will be used on re-signing their own free agents. The Patriots don't have that issue. Jones and Wise are solid players but the rebuilding Patriots shouldn't be spending big on anyone in their 30s. This seems like as clean of a slate as you'll find in the NFL when it comes to roster building.

Key free-agent needs

Offensive line ReceiverEdge rusher

Why the holes? The Patriots did a poor job of talent acquisition in Bill Belichick's final few offseasons, including some terrible drafts. The 2024 NFL Draft class had Drake Maye, and that's the most important piece, but there aren't many other obvious home runs. When you keep missing on draft and free-agent classes, you end up like the Patriots, needing help at just about every position. Other than quarterback, anyway.

Do they have the money?

The good part of not having many blue-chip players is you don't have many big contracts on the books. The Patriots have a staggering $123 million in cap space, according to Spotrac. That's more than any other team in the NFL by far entering the offseason. They should be a major player in free agency.

Notable potential cuts

WR Kendrick BourneLB Sione Takitaki

Why they might be gone: The Patriots don't have a lot of players who are obvious cut candidates. Bourne has a $7.9 million cap number for 2025 but it's not like the Patriots have much receiver depth if they cut him. And it's not like the Patriots need to clear any cap space.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 42nd round: No. 383rd round: No. 693rd round (from Falcons): No. 774th round5th round7th round (from Titans)7th round7th round (from Chargers)

Good draft fit

Will Campbell, OT, LSU

Why him? The Patriots need to prioritize helping Drake Maye with this draft class. That could mean a top receiver like Tetairoa McMillan, but it's never a bad idea to build up the offensive line. The Patriots' line has been in disrepair for a while, and it might have been the NFL's worst offensive line in 2024. It would be hard to pass on a player like cornerback Travis Hunter if he falls to fourth, but New England has to be smart about protecting Maye.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The good news is that New England nailed the QB pick last year; Drake Maye was remarkably poised as a rookie. But the rest of the offense needs help around him. Start with an impact lineman or two — the New England blockers resembled a Mass Pike tollbooth — and think about a receiver; the Patriots likely missed with Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round last year (oh, how it stings, passing on likely star Ladd McConkey). —Scott Pianowski