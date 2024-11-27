Nets' Cam Thomas out at least three weeks with hamstring strain

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 24: Cam Thomas #24 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on November 24, 2024 in Sacramento, California.

The Brooklyn Nets will be without leading scorer Cam Thomas for at least three weeks due to a left hamstring strain, the team announced on Wednesday.

Thomas left Monday's 128-120 win over the Golden State Warriors with 6:43 to go in the third quarter. The 2021 first-round pick had 23 points when he exited the game. He underwent an MRI this week and the team says he will be reevaluated in three weeks.

The 23-year-old Thomas is averaging career highs in points (24.7), field goal percentage (46.1), 3-point percentage (38.9), assists (3.4), and minutes per game (33:25).

Thomas wasn't the only Net to leave Monday's game. Cam Johnson sprained his right ankle in the first quarter, but he will be active Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns. Nic Claxton (lower back management), Noah Clowney (left ankle sprain) and Jaylen Martin (right knee bone contusion) will all miss time for the 8-10 squad.

This story will be updated.