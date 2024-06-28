NCAA tournament breakout, Oakland sharpshooter Jack Gohlke, signs with Thunder

Oakland v NC State PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 23: Jack Gohlke #3 of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies reacts during the first half of a game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 23, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

NCAA tournament sensation Jack Gohlke signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder and will reportedly play with their summer league team. The news was confirmed by Oakland University on social media.

Gohlke, 24, was the breakout star of the NCAA tournament's first weekend, leading the No. 14 seed Golden Grizzlies to a first-round upset of No. 3 Kentucky. The grad transfer scored 32 points, knocking down 10 three-pointers in Oakland's 80–76 win.

Those 10 three-pointers tied for the most ever in an NCAA tournament game.

Oakland lost in the next round to eventual national semifinalist NC State, 79–73. Gohlke still scored 22 points, shooting 6-for-17 on 3s.

During his lone season with the Golden Grizzlies, Gohlke scored 13.1 points per game and shot 38% on three-pointers. Before transferring to Oakland for his final college season, the guard played four seasons at Hillsdale College, where he averaged 14.2 points and shot 40% from behind the arc.

𝓑𝓻𝓲𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓷𝓰 𝓽𝓱𝓮 𝓣𝓱𝓾𝓷𝓭𝓮𝓻 ⚡️⚡️⚡️



Congrats to our very own Jack Gohlke on signing with the @okcthunder! pic.twitter.com/ASUFWItieM — Oakland Men's Basketball (@OaklandMBB) June 28, 2024

The Thunder signed Gohlke to an Exhibit 10 contract, according to the Detroit Free Press. An Exhibit 10 contract is essentially a tryout deal, a non-guaranteed, one-year agreement for the NBA's minimum salary. The deal can be converted into a two-way contract, allowing a player to play for both an NBA team and its G League affiliate club.

The NBA's summer league will play in Las Vegas from July 12–22.