NBA's new in-season tournament to reportedly debut in December

The NBA's in-season tournament is reportedly happening.

The league will conduct the final four of its first-ever in-season tournament from Dec. 7-9, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. The semifinals and final will take place in Las Vegas. The news breaks as Las Vegas prepares to host Summer League games and the highly anticipated NBA debut of Victor Wembanyama.

Per the report, statistics for the tournament will count for the regular season except for those from the championship game. Other details of the tournament weren't clear from the report, leaving plenty of questions:

What will the rest of the tournament look like? How many teams will participate? Why do all the stats except for those from the championship game count? How will this impact the regular-season schedule? Why does this tournament exist in the first place?

Unless they trickle out before then, further details will be revealed on Saturday at NBA Con, a first-time fan event in Las Vegas that the league's promoting as a sort of basketball Comi-Con that takes place adjacent to Summer League action. The tournament will mimic those of European soccer and basketball leagues that pit top teams against each other for a midseason prize. It's literally and figuratively a foreign concept for most American fans, who prioritize sports leagues' end-of-season championships as the only prizes that matter.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has long been a proponent of the idea as one to add intrigue and revenue to a long and sometimes monotonous regular-season schedule. Selling American fans on it will prove a significant challenge. There will surely be skeptics among the league's players as well.

But now Silver gets his wish and a chance to prove the skeptics wrong with a novel idea in the American professional sports landscape.