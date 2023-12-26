NBA Xmas Day: Luka goes off, Brunson beats the Bucks, the Nuggets' perfect lineup & more | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Dan Titus joins Jake Fischer on No Cap Room to recap all five NBA games that took place on Christmas Day.

Jalen Brunson continued to prove the doubters wrong by being the best player on the court against the Milwaukee Bucks, and he might be entering consideration as an All-Star starter this year. Meanwhile, the Bucks have to figure out how to fix their perimeter defense without Jrue Holiday.

The Denver Nuggets’ have a perfect starting lineup, which makes it easier for Jamal Murray to step up when Nikola Jokic has an off game. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, are finally being forced to lean on their young players now that some of their legends are struggling with consistency.

The Boston Celtics are clearly great and don’t really need to tinker at all. They didn’t struggle to put away LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Lakers, who might be in the market for a scoring guard with Gabe Vincent getting surgery and D’Angelo Russell being moved to the bench. Is it all leading to a trade for Zach LaVine?

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat played without Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler, leading to a weird game that only really served to highlight how great rookie Jaime Jaquez has been. Jake and Dan use it to discuss who would be on the All-Rookie team if the season ended today.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks carved up Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns. It got so bad that the microphones picked up Mavericks players asking why the Suns players weren’t giving more effort. The vibes are bad in Phoenix and there’s not a lot the team can do to improve the roster. It’s turning out a lot like the Brooklyn Nets’ failed experiment with Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

Finally, before they get out, Jake and Dan talk about some fantasy basketball sleepers and some guys that you should be hanging onto if they’re on your bench.

