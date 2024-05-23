NBA reportedly closes investigation into Josh Giddey over alleged relationship with minor

New Orleans Pelicans v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - APRIL 21: Josh Giddey #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder warms up before tipoff against the New Orleans Pelicans in game one of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at the Paycom Center on April 21, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NBA's investigation into Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder over an alleged relationship with a minor has been closed, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

In January, the Newport Beach Police Department announced Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges after they were "unable to corroborate any criminal activity."

According to Wojnarowski, the NBA closed its investigation after also being unable to find anything to corroborate the allegations.

After photos and videos supposedly supporting the allegations hit social media, the NBA confirmed to Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill in November that it was investigating the claims. No further details were provided. Giddey turned 21 years old in October. The age of consent in California is 18 years old.

As Newport Beach police began their investigation in late November, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said "where there is a criminal investigation, [the NBA] take[s] a back seat" and that Giddey wouldn't be suspended based on allegations alone.

Giddey and the Thunder have not commented on the allegations. He continued to play for the Thunder as they finished first in the Western Conference and advanced to the conference semifinals.