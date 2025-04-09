NBA reportedly rescinds Luka Dončić's 2nd technical foul, which Lakers star said was caused by a ref's mistake

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The NBA has rescinded the technical foul that got Luka Dončić ejected in the Los Angeles Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.

Dončić was hit with the foul after an official thought he made a comment toward him, but the Lakers star said after the game he was actually talking to a fan behind the official.

This article will be updated with more information.

