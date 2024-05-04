NBA playoffs: Magic force Game 7 with 103–96 win over Cavaliers, despite Donovan Mitchell's 50 points

Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic - Game Six ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MAY 03: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic dribbles against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Kia Center on May 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers will play a Game 7 in their first-round NBA playoff series, despite Donovan Mitchell, scoring 50 points for the Cavs.

Franz Wagner tallied 26 points (going 11-for-11 from the free throw line) and Jalen Suggs added 22 (shooting 6-for-13 on three-pointers) as the Magic attempt to win their first playoff series since the 2009-10 season.

Game 7 in Cleveland is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fortune seemed to smile on the Magic from the start. That was best demonstrated on a play midway through the first quarter. Suggs dove to save a ball from going out of bounds on the sideline, tapping it to Wendell Carter Jr.

Carter then tried to pass the ball back out to Suggs to reset the play but nearly threw it out of reach. Suggs tracked the ball down near midcourt and when he noticed Marcus Morris Sr. far off him, he shot a long three-pointer from the halfcourt logo that went in.

Orlando had a significant advantage shooting from three-point range in the first quarter, hitting 4-of-10 from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Cavs continued to struggle with three-point shooting, going 1-for-8.

Franz Wagner also started strong, looking as if he'd have a dominant game after scoring 14 points in the first quarter.

Donovan Mitchell almost did it by himself

Mitchell did his best to prevent the Cavs from playing a Game 7. He almost made sure the series didn't return to Cleveland single-handedly, scoring 50 points. Mitchell scored the final 22 points for the Cavs, including all of their points in the fourth quarter.

With those 50 points, Mitchell became the second player in Cavaliers team history to score that many in a playoff game, joining LeBron James, who scored 51 in Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals.

Mitchell's ability to finish the game briefly looked doubtful when he went to the locker room with a knee injury near the middle of the third quarter. He suffered a bone bruise in the same left knee in early March that sidelined him for three games.

Injuries appeared to be becoming an issue for the Cavs, with Evan Mobley rolling an ankle in the second quarter and Jarrett Allen missing his second consecutive game with a bruised rib. However, Mitchell returned after a short absence and scored 13 points in the third quarter.

Game 7 of the Magic-Cavaliers series is scheduled for Sunday in Cleveland. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. ET with the telecast on ABC.