NBA playoffs: Heat sets franchise playoff record for 3-pointers during series-evening win over Celtics

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

Powered by a franchise playoff record 23 3-pointers, the Miami Heat tied their first-round series with the Boston Celtics Wednesday night with a 111-101 victory.

Following a tight first half, the Heat used the 3rd quarter where they outscored the Celtics 27-18 to retake the lead — a lead they would not surrender to even the series at 1-1.

Game 3 is Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET in Miami.

The Celtics used 3-pointers to their advantage in Game 1, going 22-for-49 from distance. But Game 2 was a different story as they went 12-for-32. Miami, meanwhile, took advantage by going 23-for-43 from behind 3-point line.

Tyler Herro shot 6-for-11 from distance, while Caleb Martin chipped in five 3-pointers in six attempts.

Out here shattering playoff franchise records tonight pic.twitter.com/l1IFHvlzy9 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2024

Herro, who was held to 11 points in 34 minutes on Sunday, found better success in Game 2 by dropping 24 points. He was backed up by 21 points each from Martin and Bam Adebayo. Nikola Jovic was impactful at both ends of the court with 11 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Herro also led all players with 14 assists on the night.

Midrange automatic.



Tyler’s up to 13 assists 👀 pic.twitter.com/FutGXHQVjp — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 25, 2024

Already without Jimmy Butler (MCL) and Terry Rozier (neck), the Heat head home with the series evened and coming off a game where their shooting fortunes turned around.