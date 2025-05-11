NBA playoffs: Dismal start dooms Nuggets as Thunder win Game 4 to tie series at 2-2

DENVER, CO - MAY 11: Jamal Murray (27) of the Denver Nuggets defends Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Sunday, May 11, 2025. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

DENVER — A historically poor first quarter for the Denver Nuggets proved too much to overcome.

The Nuggets managed just eight points in the first quarter on Sunday against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an opening stanza that saw both team limp out of the gates. Denver eventually found its offensive rhythm and managed to take a third-quarter lead. But the dismal early output ultimately doomed Denver as the Thunder secured a 92-87 Game 4 win.

The Nuggets rallied for their first lead of the game in the third quarter and held a 73-66 edge early in the fourth. But the Thunder posted an 11-0 run to retake the lead and suck the air out of a previously frenetic Ball Arena. The Nuggets missed multiple free throws down the stretch as the Thunder maintained control of the game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 25 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals. Nikola Jokić posted 27 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and four steals in losing effort.

Dismal first quarter sets multiple marks for futility

Maybe a 1:30 p.m. local tip wasn't the best idea.

After a Game 3 that went to overtime and left both teams in the arena past midnight Friday, neither team looked ready to play early on Sunday. In fact, they played the worst first quarter in NBA playoff history — in terms of scoring, at least.

The Thunder took a 17-8 lead into the second quarter after a first that set multiple marks for futility. The combined 25 points were the fewest of any first quarter in NBA playoff history. For the Nuggets, their eight points marked their lowest output in a single quarter in their postseason history. The pregame betting total of 229 points was not in peril.

It was a remarkable display of offensive ineptitude by both teams, particularly from the Nuggets. And good defense can't be blamed. Both teams repeatedly missed open jumpers. Air balls were aplenty. Most of them were from 3-point distance.

Oklahoma City managed a single made 3 on 11 attempts. Lugentz Dort broke an 0-for-8 streak from long distance with a 3 with 4:57 remaining in the stanza. It's an effort the Nuggets surely would have traded for.

Denver didn't hit a single 3 in the first. The Nuggets shot 0 for 13 from long distance in a 2-of-21 effort from the field that shockingly stood out from Oklahoma City's own tepid 6-of-22 performance.

Russell Westbrook finally broke the 3-point drought for Denver that extended to 0 for 16 into the second quarter. Westbrook's 3 with 4:24 remaining in the half sent Ball Arena into a frenzy and cut the Thunder's lead to 31-26.

Russell Westbrook with the 3-pointer. The Nuggets score a 3 after 16 straight misses from deep. pic.twitter.com/1zYjb9Hzrc — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 11, 2025

The Nuggets were somehow still in the game thanks to Oklahoma City's own offensive struggles. But the slow start was ultimately too much for Denver to overcome.

Both head coaches talked about the short turnaround time pregame.

"It’s extremely short rest," Nuggets coach David Adelman said. "We tried to stay off our feet as much as possible. ...

"It’s short rest for both teams, obviously. They’re much younger. They watch different Netflix shows than our guys do."

Adelman added that he believed that the Nuggets were "ready to play."

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault downplayed the turnaround time as something that would give one team or the other and advantage.

"No different from Denver is how we look at it," Daigneault said. "It’s the same time for them, the same reset of them. Neither team is at an advantage or disadvantage with that, so we really don’t think about it. It’s an equal playing field today for both teams."

Game 5 is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.