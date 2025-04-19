NBA Playoffs 2025: Pacers rout Bucks, as Clippers-Nuggets, Pistons-Knicks, Timberwolves-Lakers open first-round series

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 19: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a three point basket during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in game one of the NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The 2025 NBA playoffs tipped off on Saturday with four games pitting the No. 3 versus No. 6 seeds and No. 4 against No. 5 in each conference.

Here is the slate of Game 1 matchups for Saturday. The first three games are broadcast on ESPN, with ABC televising the nightcap.

Pacers 117, Bucks 98Los Angeles Clippers (5) at Denver Nuggets (4) - 3:30 p.m. ETDetroit Pistons (6) at New York Knicks (3) - 6 p.m. ETMinnesota Timberwolves (6) at Los Angeles Lakers (3) - 9:30 p.m. ET

Please check back here for takeaways from each of Saturday's games, which are available below. We'll also have a separate live blog for Timberwolves-Lakers, as well.

Give a look at Yahoo Sports staff's predictions for each first-round series, in addition to Kevin O'Connor's ranking of the top 40 players in the NBA postseason.

Pacers 117, Bucks 98

Milwaukee and Indiana are matched up again after facing each other in last year's first round. The Pacers won that series in six games, despite injuries to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. But if Game 1's result is any indication, the Bucks will have difficulty pushing this year's rematch that far.

Giannis Antetokounmpo can't do it aloneThis is surely no surprise, but Milwaukee will need Lillard back in its lineup to provide Giannis Antetokounmpo with some help. (Lillard is reportedly expected to return for Game 2 or 3 in the series.) The Bucks star scored a game-high 36 points with 12 rebounds, but no one else in a Milwaukee uniform was a threat when it mattered on Saturday. Kyle Kuzma recorded a 0-0-0 in points, rebounds and assists.

Pacers' depth is again a major advantageJust as it was last season when Indiana made a run to the Eastern Conference finals, the team's depth is its strength. The Pacers are at their best when Tyrese Haliburton plays well, but they can also win when he shoots 3-of-13 for 10 points. Picking up where he left off in last year's playoffs, Andrew Nembhard scored 17 points. Pascal Siakam led Indiana with 25 points, hitting 3-of-5 3-pointers.