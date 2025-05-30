NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Top prospects returned to college, but plenty of talent remains. Here's our latest look at every pick

If you're just here for the mock draft, scroll down. Or check out my 2025 NBA Draft Guide with a full two-round mock and scouting reports for every prospect.

The depth of the 2025 NBA Draft class just took a massive blow. In the final 24 hours before the withdrawal deadline, 10 of my top 70 ranked prospects decided to return to college. In total since the end of the college season, 32 of my original top 100 all decided to run it back.

“This year’s draft class, more than any ever, has been affected by the NIL and the new pay-for-play,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens told NBC Sports Boston. “The money can be higher in some of these schools than the bottom of the 20s in the draft. Good for them.”

Staying in school isn’t just about development or team loyalty anymore. It’s about real money. Why go be the 42nd pick and grind in the G League when you can drive a Tesla around campus and drop 25 in front of a packed student section? And in the process of having that unique college experience, ideally improve for next year’s draft? Good for the players, indeed.

Some of the returns weren’t a shock. Tahaad Pettiford, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Alex Condon were always 50/50 bets to stay in the draft. But within one hour of the deadline, Labaron Philon announced he was heading back to Alabama. That one stung for teams hoping to get a steal in the late first round, and was a shocker to the draft sickos who thought he was a lottery talent. But for Philon? This is the right move. Mark Sears is gone. The ball is his now. He’ll be the guy on a strong team with national title hopes. The online draft community is absolutely in the right to feel Philon is a lottery talent, but he wasn’t getting picked in the top 14 this year. He might next year, and he’ll have plenty of opportunities to work his way even higher.

So yes, the pool got way shallower. But this class still has juice in the 20 to 45 range with role players, rotation guys, and long-term keepers. And as always, the defining variable isn’t just talent. It’s fit, opportunity, and the randomness of NBA development curves. Let’s get into my two-round mock draft.

For full scouting reports of every player, check out my draft guide.

1. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

All indications are that the Mavericks will indeed keep the first pick, select Flagg, and take a two timelines approach. I still wonder: Is there any deal the Mavericks would take to trade away Flagg: Giannis Antetokounmpo? A haul of draft picks to move down one spot? Luka Dončić? Just kidding on that last one. Anyway, odds are Flagg is in Dallas next year because he can help in both the short-term and long-term as a do-it-all forward who hustles like a madman, makes his teammates better as a passer, and has dialed in a knockdown jumper. He's both the best offensive and defensive prospect in this draft class, making him the safest No. 1 pick in ages. As long as his jumper falls, he could play as a small forward next to Anthony Davis and another big. It's his growth as a shot creator that will decide if he reaches his All-Star floor or soars to his Hall of Fame ceiling.

2. San Antonio Spurs: Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

If the Spurs keep the second pick and don’t trade out of this position, it seems like Harper will be the pick. Harper is a big-bodied lefty combo guard with NBA blood in his veins, as the son of Ron Harper, who was a 20/5/5 guy before winning five titles as a role player. Like his father, Harper has a high floor with the skill, poise and playmaking instincts to dictate the game at his pace. He isn't an ideal fit, though, next to De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle because of questions about his jumper. Harper made only 36.8% of his catch-and-shoot 3s and just 28.7% of his dribble jumpers as a Rutgers freshman. Fox and Castle are more interior-focused guards, too, and so is Jeremy Sochan in the frontcourt. How many shaky shooters can the Spurs really put around Victor Wembanyama? No matter what the Spurs are signaling ahead of the draft, I’m not convinced taking Harper is Plan A.

3. Philadelphia 76ers: Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

Sixers fans are already at war over Bailey. On one side of the debate, the Rutgers freshman is viewed as a ridiculous shot-making machine, capable of splashing contested jumpers from every spot on the floor and with the swagger of a throwback bucket-getter. And at his size, he fits next to Tyrese Maxey and Jared McCain in the years to come. While his upside is clear, the other side of the debate rightfully wonders: Can the Sixers afford to wait on Bailey to maybe turn into something when the clock is ticking on the Joel Embiid era? And how realistically will Bailey accept a backseat role? In Chicago he was asked about his wild shot selection and said: “That might be a bad shot to you, you don’t work on it. I work on it.” The issue is he made only 36.4% of his midrange pull-ups and 24.4% of his pull-up 3s. If he's willing to change his shot diet, then concerns about his short-term fit in Philly would be alleviated. But not entirely. Bailey’s shooting inconsistency, plus his raw edges as a shot creator and defender, need sanding down. So at the least, the expectation around the league is the Sixers will look around and see if there are any offers worth taking for this pick, whether it’s a trade down or out.

4. Charlotte Hornets: VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Edgecombe had an excellent interview with the Hornets, league sources say. And while there are no locks he’ll be the pick, plenty of executives believe he’s the favorite if he makes it to the fourth pick. And it’s understandably so because Edgecombe perfectly fits alongside LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as an explosive, high-motor wing who flies out of nowhere for poster dunks and chase-down blocks. He pairs his elite athleticism with a knockdown spot-up jumper and fearless slashing. Edgecombe needs to improve his shot creation to become more of a primary creator, but that’ll matter less in Charlotte as long as Ball is healthy.

5. Utah Jazz: Tre Johnson, G, Texas

It's unclear which direction the Jazz will go in here. They have Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier on the roster, and tons of players occupy the frontcourt. Odds are, the current roster will have no impact on which way Utah leans. And Johnson very well could be the best player available. He is a clutch shot-maker who can catch fire from all over the floor, drilling step-backs and off-screen jumpers with ease. But he needs to continue developing his point guard skills while also honing his shot selection and dramatically improving his defense. For my interview with Johnson, you can check it out on YouTube, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

6. Washington Wizards: Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

The Wizards have some talent in the backcourt, but no one has emerged as a true primary playmaker. That’s why they’re seemingly focusing on Fears, Tre Johnson, and Egor Demin. Fears has the skills to become the lead playmaker for them as a dynamic guard with a twitchy attacking style and a knack for coming through as a clutch shooter. He was one of college basketball’s youngest freshmen, and it showed with his shaky decision-making as a shooter and passer. But he has a feel for shot creation and a handle that lets him get anywhere on the floor, so he may only need time to emerge as a star.

7. New Orleans Pelicans: Kon Knueppel, G/F, Duke

There are no untouchables in New Orleans. League sources say the Pelicans are gauging the market for everyone on their roster. They very well could end up keeping their core pieces, namely Zion Williamson, but it appears the Pelicans are looking into taking different paths this summer depending on what opportunities become available. For now, let's give them Knueppel in this mock draft because he could fit on any roster with his skill-set. Knueppel brings more than just a sharpshooter's stroke thanks to his brainy pick-and-roll playmaking and crafty scoring feel. He's got a slick midrange bag and strength scoring inside, but to become a player that takes over games he'll need to overcome his average athleticism. For my interview with Knueppel, you can check it out on YouTube, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts. You can also read a written version here.

8. Brooklyn Nets: Noa Essengue, F, Ratiopharm Ulm

Essengue is a toolsy forward with a fluid handle, dynamic finishing package, and highly versatile defense. Though he’s a raw Frenchman, he’s starting to string together his best run of the season. Over the last two months, he’s making 80% of his free throws. Though his success isn’t translating to beyond the arc (29% over this same stretch), it’s at least encouraging his shooting is continuing to progress. Because it’s his one big flaw. Otherwise, the 6-foot-9 forward has clear upside across the board, and that’s why he’s rising up draft boards. Brooklyn has a clean slate of a future, so it’d only make sense to take a big swing.

9. Toronto Raptors: Cedric Coward, G, Washington State

Many executives around the NBA expect the Raptors to lean toward selecting a player that can help the team win games in the short-term with this pick, rather than a raw project. A number of choices would make sense here, but none more than Coward, who will be 22 years old as a rookie and has the maturity of a grown man, in part due to his fascinating journey: Coward has gone from a Division III player to a potential first-round pick in just a few years behind his rapid development into a prospect with a valued 3-and-D skill-set. At the draft combine, he was one of the biggest risers measuring in at 6-foot-5 barefoot with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, while shooting the hell out of the ball. And Coward brings even higher upside thanks to his passing vision. For more on Coward, watch or listen to my one-on-one interview with him.

10. Houston Rockets: Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Selecting Bryant would be on brand for the Rockets, since he’s a rangy, athletic forward who projects as a highly versatile defender. And though he’s raw as a ball-handler, he’s a skilled spot-up shooter and a hyper-aware cutter. This means he could help the Rockets in the short-term as a role player, but he’d still retain the upside to someday be much more than that. With that said, the Rockets have a pretty deep roster as is and minutes could be hard to come by for an incoming freshman like they were for Reed Sheppard last year. So league sources expect the Rockets to look into trading this pick, whether it’s a trade way up, a trade out for a star, or a trade out for a group of future picks similar to what the Spurs received from the Timberwolves when they moved up for Rob Dillingham last year.

11. Portland Trail Blazers: Liam McNeeley, F, Connecticut

The Trail Blazers could be targeting a shooter with this pick after ranking 24th in 3-point percentage and in the middle of the pack in attempts last season. McNeeley is a sharpshooting wing with superb instincts moving without the ball, and the touch to splash from deep ranges. Though he doesn’t project as a primary shot creator, his feel as a connective passer gives him the skill to fit into any type of offense.

12. Chicago Bulls: Drake Powell, G/F, North Carolina

Powell worked out for the Bulls this week, as I reported Monday on my podcast. And he seems to be dramatically rising throughout this draft process, as he began to remind teams (and me) at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago why he was ranked as a lottery prospect entering his season at North Carolina. With a chiseled frame that he uses to barrel into defenders at the rim and to contain opponents when he’s on defense, Powell posted arguably the best athletic testing numbers, and shot well. That shooting success has continued on through pre-draft workouts. He’s a switch-everything defender who plays with a high motor, and if his spot-up jumper translates, he checks all the boxes to be a 3-and-D role player at a minimum.

13. Atlanta Hawks: Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson has been connected to the Hawks throughout the pre-draft process, in addition to other teams drafting in the late lottery. This is despite measuring at only 6-feet at the NBA Draft Combine. Richardson is a skilled combo guard with a lethal midrange game and a poised pick-and-roll feel, looking like he downloaded the experience of his NBA veteran father, Jason Richardson. Jase didn’t inherit his father’s height or dunk contest athleticism, though, so his smaller stature caps his upside. But does that matter? Look at the way the Pacers and Thunder play, with tons of players who can fly around the floor and make quick decisions. That’s Richardson’s exact style.

14. San Antonio Spurs: Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

It wouldn’t be the biggest shocker if Maluach ends up slipping to the back half of the lottery with wings on the rise. And the Spurs could be a good landing spot for him since he could play both next to Victor Wembanyama and behind him as a much-needed backup center. Malauch is a towering rim protector with switchable mobility, erasing shots at the rim and shadowing quick guards on the perimeter. But beyond dunking lobs, he’s a work in progress on offense with a lack of seasoning as a screener, shooter, and creator. Such a raw skill-set should come as no surprise since the South Sudan native didn’t start playing basketball until he was 13. The Spurs can be patient with him, though, letting him play a focused role as he grows in those fundamental areas of the game.

15. Oklahoma City (via Miami): Asa Newell, F, Georgia

The Thunder had an all-time great defensive rating in the modern era, and if they win the NBA Finals they will go down as one of the greatest defenses in the history of sports. But with this pick, they do need to think ahead: Isaiah Hartenstein, Chet Holmgren, and Jaylin Williams all have only one guaranteed year remaining on their contracts. Maybe all three will be retained (Hartenstein has a team option for an additional year, and Holmgren and JayWill are coming off their rookie deals). But maybe not? OKC’s advantage with so many picks is to plan for all potential scenarios, and Newell would fit the Thunder's style of play. He has springs in his legs, regularly slamming lobs and swatting shots, and his energetic style suggests he'll someday become a highly versatile defender.

16. Orlando Magic: Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford is a tough-as-nails wing who does it all. He defends multiple positions, crashes the boards, and scores from everywhere. As a super senior with only Mountain West pedigree, he lacks experience against high-level competition despite his age. But his skill-set would in theory allow him to fit right away on Orlando's roster, providing shooting to a team that ranked 25th in 3-point attempts and last in percentage.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit): Kasparas Jakučionis, G, Illinois

The Timberwolves got blasted by the Thunder in the Western Conference finals, and it’s time for the franchise to take a long, hard look in the mirror at what’s missing. Anthony Edwards is only 23 and should conceivably get better. Head coach Chris Finch’s position will also be reevaluated. But the frontcourt is aging and getting pricy. And the backcourt desperately needs a reliable shot creator. Minnesota traded for Rob Dillingham last year, so he should help. But finding another one would be beneficial. If Jakučionis falls this far, he’d make perfect sense since he’s a slick shot creator with a creative passing gene and a fearless scoring ability. He carves up defenses with crafty finishes, step-back jumpers, and jaw-dropping passes. As a freshman he’d follow up those highlights with turnover brain-farts that derail the hype train. But the Timberwolves would put him in a ball-sharing situation, which could put him in a better position to succeed.

18. Washington Wizards (via Memphis): Derik Queen, C, Maryland

Queen's draft stock got dinged in Chicago with some executives expressing concern over his conditioning and his lack of progress as a shooter. And with wings rising up draft boards, he could be one of the casualties who falls out of the lottery. Maybe it'd end up a blessing in disguise for him landing with the Wizards, his hometown team as a native of Maryland. And he'd fit next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt as a burly big with guard-like handles who dazzles with spin moves and crafty finishes, like his game-winning leaning jumper to send Maryland to the Sweet 16. If he translates his velvet touch to the perimeter he has offensive star upside, though his interior scoring, playmaking chops, and magnetic rebounding alone give him tantalizing potential. Check out my full interview with Queen on YouTube, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee): Egor Demin, G, BYU

Demin has one of the widest ranges in this draft class with people around the league seeing him as an option from anywhere in the mid-lottery to the late teens. The Nets would certainly be happy to take a swing on his rare ability at his size to make dazzling passes. Even though he struggled to shoot and create his own shot against lengthy defenders, he did perform well at the draft combine and is said to be excelling in pre-draft workouts with his tweaked shooting mechanics.

20. Miami Heat (via Golden State): Nolan Traoré, G, Saint-Quentin

Pat Riley said he has no plans to retire and that “80 is the new 60,” so it’s hard to imagine the Heat going with a raw project in the draft. But would a talent like Traoré be too much to pass up on? The Frenchman oozes upside with his size, blazing speed, and shiftiness off the bounce. Inefficient scoring and erratic decision-making are the big concerns with him, but he’s played his best basketball in recent months by shooting nearly 40% from 3 and 80% from the line. Riley may want to win now, but maybe he should think about the long-term future of the franchise too.

21. Utah Jazz (via Minnesota): Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina

Murray-Boyles could (and should) go much higher on draft night, but this is the way the board fell in this mock. The Jazz would benefit adding a much-needed defender to their team; Murray-Boyles operates like a defensive savant the way he locks down every position, uses his ninja-quick hands to swipe at the ball, and inhales rebounds. He’s a special defensive presence, and offensively he’s a bulldozer finisher with a playmaking feel. Improving his jumper would move him out of tweener territory and into All-Star status.

22. Atlanta Hawks (via Lakers): Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Penda plays like a veteran with a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense and high-level feel. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick long-term, but his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation to contribute in Atlanta.

23. Indiana Pacers: Maxime Raynaud, F/C, Stanford

With Myles Turner entering free agency this offseason, the Pacers could be in need of a center. Even if he does return, Raynaud could serve as a backup center or give Indiana a versatile option for a two-big look. Raynaud has leveled up every year at Stanford, turning into a player who pops 3s, slashes to the rim with a smooth handle and makes eye-popping passes. As a talented passer who also offers solid defense, there's little reason to think the Frenchman won't carve out an NBA role.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers): Will Riley, F, Illinois

Riley has dynamic driving ability and playmaking instincts that scream upside as a jumbo-sized, shot-creating wing. But his jumper is streaky, and his defense is unreliable since he is so lean physically and lacks fundamentals. The Thunder can be patient, though. With a loaded team that could win the NBA Finals, Riley can spend some time in the G League and develop until he’s ready to shine.

25. Orlando Magic (via Denver): Rasheer Fleming, F, Saint Joseph's

Here’s another shooter for the Magic. Fleming is a hustler who drains spot-up jumpers and brings energy on defense, swatting shots and snagging boards. He has some real warts as a ball-handler with a lack of experience against high-level competition, but this would matter less for an Orlando team that would place him in a defined role.

26. Brooklyn Nets (via New York): Thomas Sorber, F/C, Georgetown

Sorber has a brick-house frame and the throwback skill-set to match with strong screens, soft-touch finishes, and gritty drop-coverage instincts. But to be more than a role player, he needs to tap into the flashes he shows as a shooter while also improving his perimeter defense. Sorber may not make it this far on draft night, but he’d end up giving the Nets a center for the long-term.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Houston): Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

The Nets have five top-36 picks. Are they really going to keep all of these? I doubt it. But regardless of what Brooklyn does, drafting one or multiple guards could make some sense since this roster is a clean slate. Saraf is a crafty lefty playmaker who relies on guile, footwork, and body control. Limited shooting and athleticism could cap his upside, but his positional size and skill could be hard to pass up.

28. Boston Celtics: Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Thiero is a slasher with a jacked frame and an explosive first step, but he has severe limitations on offense as a shooter. If he’s able to figure out the shot, then his length and versatility would make him a classic 3-and-D role player. The Celtics have had good success at improving shooters, so he’d be a fair bet at this choice considering his other strengths are tailor made for their system.

29. Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland): Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

The Suns could absolutely use a big man, since Nick Richards is merely a backup. Kalkbrenner is a throwback 7-footer who owns the paint, swatting shots with his giant wingspan and dunking everything in sight. It’s a bit strange he isn’t a better rebounder. But as a super senior, he’s also developed some sneaky passing and shooting skills that hint at higher upside.

30. LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City): Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

James Harden can’t be the only source of playmaking for the Clippers. They need someone who can allow him to operate off-ball, if he’s willing. Clayton is a fearless shooter with the versatility to take any shot at any moment, as we saw when he led Florida to the national championship. But his limitations as a defender hold him back from being an elite prospect.

SECOND ROUND

31. Wolves: Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Konan Niederhauser would make for an excellent Rudy Gobert understudy. He is an elite athlete who lives above the rim as a finisher and shot blocker, and he displays some intriguing upside as a 7-foot shot creator. But he needs to improve his fundamentals to make it all click.

32. Celtics: Hugo Gonzalez, G/F, Real Madrid

Perhaps this is far too low for Gonzalez, who has seen his minutes tick up to nearly 20 per game in recent weeks and just had one of his best overall games with 13 points in 23 minutes. He is a high-motor wing with great defensive tools and a slashing style on offense. If his jumper and handle develop, he could be a versatile two-way starter.

33. Hornets: Bogoljub Marković, F, Mega Basket

The Hornets were 28th in 3-point percentage last season, so finding more shooting is a must in this draft. Marković is a modern stretch forward who also offers skill as a passer and post scorer. But to handle the rigors of the NBA and become a positive defender, he needs to add a ton of muscle.

34. Hornets: Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita Olimpija

Mark Williams must not have a future in Charlotte, so drafting a big would only make sense. Beringer began playing basketball only three years ago, which makes him a raw project, but also makes his natural talents all the more impressive. He’s a center but has the quickness of a guard, giving him immense defensive versatility to build on for years to come.

35. Sixers: Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

The Sixers could use a backup big man and Wolf would be a quirky choice that’d give them a different look. Wolf is a 7-footer who ran point for Michigan, playing a slick style with risky passes and step-back jumpers that made him a highlight factory. But he’s also a turnover machine and his shooting numbers are shaky, making him more of a raw bet who needs time to prove he can match his flash with substance.

36. Nets: Alex Toohey, F, Sydney Kings

Toohey is a jack-of-all-trades Australian forward who grinds on defense and loves to dish the ball around. But his scoring comes and goes with his streaky jumper since he’s not someone who generates many of his own shots. The Nets drafted plenty of guys who can do a lot with the ball. Toohey would fit as a role player.

37. Pistons: Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

This is Detroit’s lone pick in this draft. How will they build on what was such a promising step forward this season? Sallis would make tons of sense since he could add both creation and shooting. He is a poised, efficient scorer with body control, defensive tenacity, and the passing feel to hint at more upside. If the jumper proves real, he could play a much larger offensive role than his current projection.

38. Spurs: Koby Brea, G, Kentucky

The Spurs need more shooters and Brea projects as a shooting specialist who has a clear path to becoming a rotation player because of his highly sought after skill. But in order to avoid being a weak link on defense, he’ll need to make improvements to his athleticism.

39. Raptors: Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Yang is a massive Chinese 7-footer who scores with old-school craft, passes well, and cleans the glass. But how much his slow feet and lack of shooting range can be improved will determine whether he can stick in the pros. Jakob Poeltl has only two years remaining on his deal (with a player option on the second year), so by the time Yang is ready to contribute it may come at a perfect time.

40. Wizards: Jamir Watkins, G, Florida State

Fears, Queen, and Watkins would be one hell of a haul for the Wizards to make up for the disappointment of lottery night. Watkins is a versatile player who can run the show, slash to the paint, and switch across positions on defense. But the development of his jumper is stuck in quicksand, which raises questions about his ability to excel in a less prominent on-ball role.

41. Warriors: Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

The Warriors need more shooting, which explains everything about this pick. Lanier transferred to Tennessee after four years at North Florida and immediately thrived as a knockdown shooter with shot-making creativity. But without great size or playmaking at his age, he’s a second-round prospect.

42. Kings: Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Jones offers crafty combo guard skills with advanced shot creation and a blossoming playmaking feel. But his so-so athleticism and streaky shooting paint him as just a cog rather than the rare star upperclassmen set to enter the league. Still, the Kings could use more creation especially if they have some departures this summer, such as DeMar DeRozan or Domantas Sabonis in a trade.

43. Jazz: Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

Proctor is a tall combo guard with great passing vision that was expected to go one-and-done, but has taken until his junior year to look ready for the NBA. At this point, he’s sharpened his jumper and become an even better defender. Danny Ainge has a history of fancying top high school prospects that end up falling in the draft, so Proctor would fit that same profile.

44. Thunder: Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa

Sandfort has a beautiful jumper and, off the catch, he’s capable of knocking down shots from anywhere. And though his numbers slipped last season, he was playing with a broken wrist and torn labrums to both of his shoulders. The Thunder will someday want some cheap replacements that offer shooting so he would make perfect sense.

45. Bulls: John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Tonje will enter the NBA at age 24 with some readymade skills as an off-ball movement scorer and shooter. But his athletic ceiling and defense will determine if he’s more than just a backup. It wouldn’t be so bad if that’s all he tops out as for the Bulls, who have Coby White currently leading the backcourt.

46. Magic: Sion James, G, Duke

So far in this mock the Magic have drafted a guard (Clifford) and a forward (Fleming). Both of them can shoot. Here, they get a wing in James, who after years of laying bricks has worked hard to become a dead-eye, spot-up shooter. And he brings much more than shooting as a crafty playmaker who keeps the ball moving. He’s also a versatile defender who sets a tone with his hustle.

47. Bucks: Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

No matter what happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Bucks will need some shot creation next season with Damian Lillard sidelined for most, if not all, of next season. Nembhard is an excellent floor general who excels in pick-and-roll situations and made great progress as a scorer during his senior year.

48. Grizzlies: Javon Small, G, West Virginia

With Ja Morant being as injury prone as he’s been, it wouldn’t hurt the Grizzlies to add another guard in the system. Small is an undersized guard who plays bigger than his body thanks to his excellent athleticism and gritty nature. He’s a knockdown shooter off the catch and a solid lead guard, though his lack of size puts a natural cap on his upside.

49. Cavs: Alijah Martin, G, Florida

Martin is a hyper-athletic, high-energy guard who plays bigger than his size and impacts the game with his toughness, rebounding, and defensive grit. His positional tweener status, streaky shooting, and limited creation ability complicate his ability to carve out a specialized role. But his positive traits are exactly what the Cavaliers were missing in their series loss against the Pacers.

50. Knicks: Johni Broome, F/C, Auburn

Mitchell Robinson is a great interior defender, but his limitations as a free-throw shooter can put a strain on the Knicks offense. New York needs another option to play at center. Broome is a super senior who brings a ready-made game as an interior finisher with a passing feel and tone-setting defense. Though his shaky jumper hasn’t progressed as much as NBA teams had hoped, playing next to Karl-Anthony Towns would allow Broome to take the interior role.

51. Clippers: Brice Williams, G, Nebraska

Williams is a big wing who thrives on making tough midrange jumpers and movement 3s off the catch. He’s an older prospect at age 24, but still belongs on the draft radar because of his spark-plug scoring skill set, which is why the Clippers could draft him.

52. Suns: Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

Dixon is a burly forward who brings a toughness and physicality to the game. As Villanova’s all-time leading scorer, he showed versatile scoring skills, but in the NBA his lack of athleticism will put a limit on the type of usage he can receive. The pros outweigh the cons for a team in need of a tone-setter like the Suns though.

53. Jazz: Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Goldin is a large Russian center who excels at scoring at the rim with soft touch, and as a senior he began to shoot jumpers. Concerns about his defense and athleticism put him in the second round, but he has the overall skills to be a rotation big, giving the Jazz more flexibility with how they build out their frontcourt.

54. Pacers: Rocco Zikarsky, C, Brisbane

Here’s another big for the Pacers, possibly to stash overseas or let develop in the G League. Zikarsky is a big Australian center who plays a traditional role as an interior finisher and rim protector. He doesn’t offer much else at this stage of his career, though, and hasn’t shown many signs that he will.

55. Lakers: RJ Luis, G/F, St. John's

As the Lakers build out their roster around Luka Dončić, they’re going to need rugged wings like Luis who can set a tone on defense with his versatility and intensity. At this point of the draft, every player has their flaws though. Luis got benched in St. John’s final game because his shaky shooting and decision-making on offense became such an issue. If he can improve those concerns though, his downhill attacking style could become an asset.

56. Grizzlies: Michael Ružić, C, Joventut

Ružić projects as a knockdown shooter with passing feel, though at only 18 until October, he is incredibly raw physically. With so many young players already on the roster, the Grizzlies could stash him and let him continue to develop overseas.

57. Magic: Neoklis Avdalas, F, Panathinaikos

The Magic can’t go a whole draft without drafting one guy with a questionable jumper, can they? Avdalas is a 6-foot-8 Greek forward with playmaking skill and versatility. His combination of size and court vision makes him an intriguing prospect, though questions about his defense and shooting remain. See, Orlando?

58. Cavs: Izan Almansa, F, Perth

If the Cavaliers make a big change this offseason by trading Jarrett Allen, they could use another big on the roster for two-big lineups. Almansa is an accomplished international big who projects as a versatile offensive hub and prolific rebounder, though sooner than later his production will need to start matching his flashes of upside.

59. Rockets: Dink Pate, G/F, Mexico City

Pate looks the part of an athletic wing who can handle the ball, but he hasn’t produced effectively in two G League seasons. Any team that takes him is rolling the dice that he someday develops his skills. Considering how deep the Rockets are, maybe they’d decide to take a patient swing with the final pick of this draft.

Check out my 2025 NBA Draft Guide with a full two-round mock and scouting reports for every prospect.