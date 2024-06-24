NBA free agency: Top power forwards on the market

Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 13: LeBron James looks on at halftime of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on May 13, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Whenever you start your list with LeBron James, Pascal Siakam and Paul George, you know it’s going to be a spicy offseason.

Even if Siakam is already taken care of, and James is likely to return to Los Angeles, there’s still a nice collection of power forwards available to the broader NBA population.

Also, Paul George at the four? We’ll get to it, don’t worry.

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Status: unrestrictedfree agent (player option)2023-24 salary: $47,607,3502023-24 digits: 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists

Nothing to see here, except arguably the greatest player of all time possibly being a free agent — even though he’s expected to return to the Lakers.

While age seemingly never matters when it comes to James, he does turn 40 this year and has hinted that his time as an active player is soon coming to an end.

Until then, he remains one of the best all-around players in the NBA, an otherworldly physical presence who's also one of the smartest players in the history of sports. If that's not a clear-cut max for however long it lasts, what is?

2. Pascal Siakam, Indiana Pacers

Status: unrestricted free agent who agreed to deal2023-24 salary: $37,893,4082023-24 digits: 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists

The 30-year-old has agreed to a four-year deal to stay with the Pacers for $189.5 million, which seems like a fair deal for both sides.

Siakam's scoring touch inside the arc is artful and hauntingly effective, and he balances it with a keen sense of playmaking, defensive versatility and rebounding.

While he might not be front of mind for most fans when listing stars, make no mistake, he's about as influential on game flow as they come and should remain so for years.

3. Paul George, Los Angeles Clippers

Status: unrestricted free agent (player option)2023-24 salary: $45,100%,0842023-24 digits: 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists

At power forward, you might wonder. Indeed! He played a ton of it this season, and while position data can be wonky, 86% of his minutes were played at the four, per basketball-reference.com.

Whatever the position, George's play isn't going to change. He's a high-volume 3-point shooter, impactful defender and underrated post player who can still be a nasty off-ball presence.

He's up getting up there in age at 34 and there are some injury concerns, but that won't stop multiple teams from showing interest.

4. Tobias Harris, Philadelphia 76ers

Status: unrestricted free agent2023-24 salary: $37,893,4082023-24 digits: 17.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists

While Harris was never a fan favorite in Philadelphia, his game was often undervalued because of his $180 million contract, which overshadowed his performances year after year.

With his new number presumably coming in much lower, it's easier to place him lower on the shot chart, which will likely optimize his efficiency, and he should be viewed in a better light.

Harris, after all, is a 6-foot-9, 240-pound forward who's a solid rebounder and nimble enough to twist his way to buckets off drives and has a reliable outside shot. There should be a market.

5. Obi Toppin, Indiana Pacers

Status: restricted free agent2023-24 salary: $6,803,0122023-24 digits: 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists

With Siakam planning to return to the Pacers and prospect Jarace Walker also on the team, Toppin's future isn't cut and dred.

He was important to Indiana's bench this season, making over 70% of his 2s and 40% of his 3s. That type of reliability isn't something easily replaceable.

The Pacers can match any offer for Toppin, but there will be a limit as to how high they're willing to go. The question now becomes: Who is willing to break the bank for the 26-year-old scorer?

6. Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls

Status: restricted free agent2023-24 salary: $9,835,8812023-24 digits: 10 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists

Everyone is still waiting for Williams to live up to being a the fourth overall selection in the 2020 draft, but he's turned into a perfectly reliable performer despite not meeting expectations.

Williams is a big wing, standing 6-8 and roughly 235 pounds, and he knows how to use it defensively, where he's taken considerable steps ever year.

His 3-point shot, 41% for his career, is one he'll need to take more of, but perhaps a change in scenery will do it for him. At 22, he's not a finished product.

7. Trendon Watford, Brooklyn Nets

Status: restricted free agent2023-24 salary: $6,803,0122023-24 digits: 6.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists

Don't sleep on Watford. The 23-year-old big man might not have had a full-fledged role so far in the league, but he's stayed remarkably consistent over his 173-game career, sporting high efficiency marks.

Is there a leap in him that turns him from rotation player to starter? That door shouldn't be closed. He's got the ability to hit 3-pointers, converts at a high rate inside, is an active rebounder and moves the ball effortlessly within a team scheme.

It all comes down to finding the right coach and the right situation. For now, though, the Nets will dictate his future.

Notable free agents

Nic Batum, Philadelphia 76ersStatus: unrestricted free agent

Aging forward who had a minor resurgence after being acquired by Philadelphia earlier this season. There's been some chatter about retirement, which is worth noting.

Torrey Craig, Chicago BullsStatus: unrestricted free agent (player option)

Veteran two-way forward who can still hit the 3 and defend at a solid level. Unquestionably worth having in the rotation for a contender.

T.J. Warren, Minnesota TimberwolvesStatus: unrestricted free agent

Historically a strong scorer who uses his physicality to get to the rim and has a reliable jumper. Injuries have taken a toll, but he could be worth a minimum deal for the right team.