NBA free agency 2023: Cam Johnson agrees to $108M deal to stay with Nets

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Johnson (2) walks up the court during the third quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

By Dan Devine, Yahoo Sports

Cam Johnson has hit the jackpot.

The restricted free agent forward has agreed to a four-year, $108 million deal to remain with the Brooklyn Nets, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Johnson signs the deal following a midseason trade from the Phoenix Suns, who drafted him in 2019.

A 3-and-D specialist, Johnson previously made $18.6 million over four years on his rookie contract. With the Nets and Suns last season, Johnson averaged 15.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per gae while shooting 47% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point distance on 5.2 attempts per game.

He'll remain in Brooklyn as a featured part of their rebuild following last season's trades of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

